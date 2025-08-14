Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open On A flat Note, The Global Market Hit A Mixed Signals

Stock Market Today: Midweek Calm or the Start of a Storm?

Good morning, traders. It’s Wednesday, and the markets seem to be starting the day on a cautious note. GIFT Nifty is hovering around 24,690, suggesting we might open flat or slightly lower. Nothing too dramatic, but definitely not a high-energy start either.

So, what’s going on? Globally, sentiment is a bit shaky. Wall Street closed lower last night, and there’s nervousness around the upcoming U.S.-Russia peace talks and possible new tariffs from the U.S. Not exactly confidence-boosting headlines.

Back in Asia, markets are mixed—Japan’s Nikkei is down over 1%, while China’s CSI 300 is just slightly up. No clear trend there either.

At home, there’s still some underlying strength. Inflation data is cooling, and that’s keeping hopes alive for interest rate cuts. But with the Nifty near record highs, don’t be surprised if we see some profit-taking creep in.

For now, it’s all about staying sharp. Keep an eye on 24,550 as a key support level, stick to your stop-losses, and avoid going all-in on any one sector. The mood might be quiet now, but this market has a way of surprising us when we least expect it.

Let’s see how the day plays out. Stay focused—and manage that risk.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (August 14, 2025)

Sensex: 80,497.20, down 42.70 points

Nifty: 24,639.05, up 19.70 points

Markets opened mixed today, with the Sensex slipping 42.70 points to 80,497.20, while the Nifty gained 19.70 points to 24,639.05. Investors remain cautious amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Global Stock Markets Today: Wall Street Ends Higher, S&P and Nasdaq Hit Record Highs Again

Wall Street had another strong day on Wednesday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs for the second session in a row. The rally came as investors grew more hopeful about a possible interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, thanks to signs of easing inflation. The Dow Jones led the way, jumping 1%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, and the Nasdaq added 0.14%. Strong buying in tech and industrial stocks helped push markets higher, showing growing confidence in the economy’s outlook.

Stocks To Watch Today

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL)

Q1FY26 net profit: ₹6,839 crore (140.7% YoY).

Revenue: ₹1,12,551.5 crore (0.5% YoY)

Jubilant Foodworks

Revenue: ₹2,260.9 crore (17% YoY).

Net profit: ₹97.2 crore (59.8% YoY).

Opened 71 new stores during the quarter.

United Spirits

Net profit: ₹417 crore (down 14% YoY).

Revenue: ₹3,021 crore (up 9.4% YoY).

Stock Market On Wednesday

Market Recap – Wednesday, August 13 | Nifty Back Above 24,600, Sensex Gains 304 Points

Markets bounced back nicely on Wednesday, August 13, with both the Sensex and Nifty ending higher after a weak start to the week. The Sensex closed up 304 points at 80,539, while the Nifty climbed 132 points to finish at 24,619, crossing the 24,600 mark again.

What helped the mood? Falling inflation in both the US (2.7%) and India (1.6%, the lowest in 8 years) gave investors hope that interest rates might be cut soon.

From the opening bell, the market stayed in the green, thanks to steady buying across sectors. Auto, metal, and pharma stocks stood out, each gaining around 1%.

On the Nifty, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, and Dr Reddy’s were among the top performers. On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Adani Ports, and ITC saw some selling.

Midcap and smallcap indices also gained about 0.5%.

Did anything in the market catch your eye?

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

