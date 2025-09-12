Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

Stock Market Today: Hey traders, time to have a sunny day?

The Sensex started off well in the vicinity of 81,764 points, and almost 215 upwards, whereas the Nifty was toying with the picture at 25,078, and thus gaining almost 73 points. And you should not overlook GIFT Nifty, which is already hustling to a certain degree above 25,180 in the pre-market, which means that traders are anxious to buy.

What’s fueling this good vibe? Oh, it’s just that the world markets are having a party!

The Nikkei and Kospi in Asia are steadily moving up and Wall Street just reached a record again, the Dow having topped 46,000 points. The buzz could not be killed by even an unexpectedly hot US inflation reading.

Add in the ECB keeping interest rates constant and you have the ingredients of optimism. Then strap in, as it appears that the market today might continue that good trend.

Who’s ready to ride this wave?

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Concentrate on good areas such as energy and PSU banks that are recording good momentum. However, do not be caught by the buzz-hype, keep to your course and make no rash moves. It is worth remembering that long-term investing success is all about patience and discipline.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM): At Opening

Sensex: 81,763.80, Up by 215.07 points (0.26%)

Nifty: 25,078.65, Up by 73.15 points (0.29%) Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, gaining 0.26% and 0.29% respectively. Positive market sentiment continues, driven by strong global cues and optimistic investor confidence across sectors.

At 9:45 AM:

Sensex: 81,695.94, up 147.21 points (0.18%)

Nifty: 25,049.80, up 44.30 points (0.18%) Sensex and Nifty showed steady gains, rising 0.18% each. The market demonstrated cautious optimism, with investors reacting positively to global cues and sectoral movements driving the indices higher today.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infosys Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800/share (2.41% stake) Signs 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.

Canara Bank Subsidiary Canara Robeco AMC gets SEBI nod to file RHP for IPO.

Lodha Developers Signs ₹30,000 crore MoU for a data centre park in Palava.

Bharat Forge MoU with UK’s Windracers for UAV deployment in India. Deal with UAE’s MP3 International for artillery spare parts supply.



Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Infosys share price: ₹1,541.05 (+2.09%)

Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹286.80 (+1.33%)

Tata Motors share price: ₹713.75 (+1.12%)

Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,244.95 (+0.98%)

Axis Bank share price: ₹1,096.00 (+0.79%) Top Losers Titan Company share price: ₹3,585.05 (-1.09%)

Hindustan Unilever share price: ₹2,594.00 (-1.05%)

Nestle India share price: ₹1,213.65 (-0.54%)

HDFC Bank share price: ₹963.65 (-0.46%)

State Bank of India share price: ₹821.00 (-0.34%)

Stock Market Thursday

Nifty Snaps back 25,000 Mark, Sensex Soars 123 Points.

How gradual the ascending of the markets!

The Indian stock market had an upbeat close on Thursday, September 11, and the Nifty50 broke above 25,000 for the first time since August 21. The index closed at 25,005.50- 32 points higher, its seventh consecutive winning day. The Sensex also lagged not too much behind, as it rose by 123 points to end the day at 81,548.73.

But it was no general outcry. The midcaps and smallcaps remained static and performed poorly compared to their bigger counterparts.

Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were among the best Nifty gainers. On the negative side, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Wipro, Titan, and SBI Life pulled the index down slightly.

Energy, PSU banks, pharma, oil and gas, and media stocks increased by 0.5 to 1 percent, sector-wise. IT stocks had fallen 0.5 percent, and auto had fallen 0.3 percent.

Do the bulls have momentum? The attention is now directed to Friday’s action!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

