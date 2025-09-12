LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk Albania business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market shows optimism as Sensex and Nifty rally, driven by global cues and strong sectors like energy and PSU banks. Investors stay cautious amid mixed sector performance and key stock movements.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 12, 2025 09:48:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Hey traders, time to have a sunny day? 

The Sensex started off well in the vicinity of 81,764 points, and almost 215 upwards, whereas the Nifty was toying with the picture at 25,078, and thus gaining almost 73 points. And you should not overlook GIFT Nifty, which is already hustling to a certain degree above 25,180 in the pre-market, which means that traders are anxious to buy.

What’s fueling this good vibe? Oh, it’s just that the world markets are having a party! 

The Nikkei and Kospi in Asia are steadily moving up and Wall Street just reached a record again, the Dow having topped 46,000 points. The buzz could not be killed by even an unexpectedly hot US inflation reading.

Add in the ECB keeping interest rates constant and you have the ingredients of optimism. Then strap in, as it appears that the market today might continue that good trend.

Who’s ready to ride this wave?

Trader’s Tip for Today:

Concentrate on good areas such as energy and PSU banks that are recording good momentum. However, do not be caught by the buzz-hype, keep to your course and make no rash moves. It is worth remembering that long-term investing success is all about patience and discipline.

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 8, 2025)

At Open (9:15 AM): At Opening 

      • Sensex: 81,763.80, Up by 215.07 points (0.26%)
      • Nifty: 25,078.65, Up by 73.15 points (0.29%)

      Sensex and Nifty opened higher today, gaining 0.26% and 0.29% respectively. Positive market sentiment continues, driven by strong global cues and optimistic investor confidence across sectors.

      At 9:45 AM:

        • Sensex: 81,695.94, up 147.21 points (0.18%)
        • Nifty: 25,049.80, up 44.30 points (0.18%)

        Sensex and Nifty showed steady gains, rising 0.18% each. The market demonstrated cautious optimism, with investors reacting positively to global cues and sectoral movements driving the indices higher today.

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • Infosys
          • Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800/share (2.41% stake)
          • Signs 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.
        • Canara Bank
          • Subsidiary Canara Robeco AMC gets SEBI nod to file RHP for IPO.
        • Lodha Developers
          • Signs ₹30,000 crore MoU for a data centre park in Palava.
        • Bharat Forge
          • MoU with UK’s Windracers for UAV deployment in India.
          • Deal with UAE’s MP3 International for artillery spare parts supply.

        Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others 

        Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

        Top Gainers 

        • Infosys share price: ₹1,541.05 (+2.09%)
        • Power Grid Corporation of India share price: ₹286.80 (+1.33%)
        • Tata Motors share price: ₹713.75 (+1.12%)
        • Maruti Suzuki India share price: ₹15,244.95 (+0.98%)
        • Axis Bank share price: ₹1,096.00 (+0.79%)

        Top Losers

        • Titan Company share price: ₹3,585.05 (-1.09%)
        • Hindustan Unilever share price: ₹2,594.00 (-1.05%)
        • Nestle India share price: ₹1,213.65 (-0.54%)
        • HDFC Bank share price: ₹963.65 (-0.46%)
        • State Bank of India share price: ₹821.00 (-0.34%)

        Stock Market Thursday 

        Nifty Snaps back 25,000 Mark, Sensex Soars 123 Points.

        How gradual the ascending of the markets!

        The Indian stock market had an upbeat close on Thursday, September 11, and the Nifty50 broke above 25,000 for the first time since August 21. The index closed at 25,005.50- 32 points higher, its seventh consecutive winning day. The Sensex also lagged not too much behind, as it rose by 123 points to end the day at 81,548.73.

        But it was no general outcry. The midcaps and smallcaps remained static and performed poorly compared to their bigger counterparts.

        Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were among the best Nifty gainers. On the negative side, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Wipro, Titan, and SBI Life pulled the index down slightly.

        Energy, PSU banks, pharma, oil and gas, and media stocks increased by 0.5 to 1 percent, sector-wise. IT stocks had fallen 0.5 percent, and auto had fallen 0.3 percent.

        Do the bulls have momentum? The attention is now directed to Friday’s action!

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico,…..


        Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-5niftysensexsensex todaystock market todaystocks to watch tdaytop gainerstop losers

        RELATED News

        India, EU reaffirm commitment to early conclusion of FTA talks: Piyush Goyal
        Vehicle testing facilities can boost automobile exports, says ICAT director
        Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
        Miles Education: Building Global Leaders Through the Certified Public Accountant
        Auto leaders hail GST cuts as boost for car buyers, see festive surge ahead

        LATEST NEWS

        Mizoram: Governor VK Singh lauds PM Modi for Bairabi-Sairang railway line project
        CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As Vice President Of India At Rashtrapati Bhavan
        Nepal: High-level meeting at President House postponed; to take place in the afternoon
        Delhi High Court protects Personality Rights of Abhishek Bachchan, restrains unauthorised use of his name, voice, image
        Bigg Boss 19 Day 18 Highlights: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down, Nehal Chudasama Shocking Allegation Sparks Explosive House Clash
        Meet Richest Man In History, Was Much Wealthier Than Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos, Gautam Adani, He Was…
        MNS warns Kapil Sharma's comedy show for using term 'Bombay' instead of 'Mumbai'
        Henry Cavill injured, likely to postpone 'Highlander' remake filming to 2026
        Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
        Meet Isaac George: How One Brain-Dead Man Saved 6 Lives In Kerala
        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

        Follow Us

        Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        QUICK LINKS

        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

        Follow Us

        Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

        NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

        TOP CATEGORIES

        Group Websites

        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!
        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!
        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!
        Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Rally Amid Global Optimism; Energy And PSU Banks Lead Gains, Market In GREEN MOOD!

        QUICK LINKS