LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets are set for a strong start on September 12, led by global gains. Key stocks like Infosys, Canara Bank, and Bharat Forge are in focus amid significant corporate developments.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 12, 2025 08:50:45 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning, Traders! Here’s What to Watch on Friday, September 12

Ready for an action-packed Friday on Dalal Street? The markets are looking upbeat this morning, thanks to strong global cues. Around 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 77.5 points, trading at 25,182- pointing to a positive start for the Indian market.

Yesterday, the Sensex rose 123 points to close at 81,548, while the Nifty50 crossed 25,000, ending at 25,005- its highest level since August 21.

And it’s not just us, global markets are buzzing too. Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1%, and Australia’s ASX 200 gained nearly 0.8%.

Over in the U.S., Wall Street closed at record highs. The Dow surged over 600 points, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also posted strong gains. Even a hotter-than-expected inflation number didn’t shake investor confidence.

So, what’s on your radar today? Let’s dive into the stocks and stories that could move the market!

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Infosys

    • Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800/share (2.41% stake)

    • Signs 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.

  • Canara Bank

    • Subsidiary Canara Robeco AMC gets SEBI nod to file RHP for IPO.

  • Lodha Developers

    • Signs ₹30,000 crore MoU for a data centre park in Palava.

  • Bharat Forge

    • MoU with UK’s Windracers for UAV deployment in India.

    • Deal with UAE’s MP3 International for artillery spare parts supply.

  • NBCC India

    • MoU with RIICO for ₹3,700 crore Rajasthan Mandapam project near Jaipur Airport.

  • JBM Auto

    • Subsidiary JBM Ecolife secures $100 million IFC investment for electric buses.

  • JSW Infrastructure

    • Buys brownfield rail siding in Ballari for ₹57 crore.

  • Marico

    • To acquire remaining 46.02% stake in HW Wellness (True Elements) for ₹138 crore.

  • State Bank of India (SBI)

    • FSIB recommends Ravi Ranjan as new Managing Director.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

    • Subsidiary acquires Mahindra Contech and PSL Media; both become direct subsidiaries.

  • GMR Power and Urban Infra

    • Supreme Court upholds pro-rata coal allocation ruling in GMR Kamalanga’s favor.

  • JSW Energy

    • Commissions 317 MW renewable capacity; total capacity now 13.097 GW.

  • Travel Food Services

    • Wins contract for F&B, lounges, and bar operations at Cochin Airport T1.

  • Indian Overseas Bank

    • Cuts MCLR by 5 bps in select tenors, effective Sept 15.

  • RailTel Corporation of India

    • Bags projects worth ₹103 crore from Panvel and Nashik civic bodies.

  • NLC India

    • Signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India for critical mineral projects abroad.

  • Prostarm Info Systems

    • Gets ₹159 crore IT infrastructure LOI from Maharashtra Police.

  • JTL Industries

    • CFO Atul Garg resigns; Naveen Kumar Laroiya appointed as new CFO.

  • Cohance Lifesciences

    • USFDA audit of API manufacturing facility completed with zero observations.

  • Consolidated Construction Consortium

    • Bags ₹180 crore orders; backlog at ₹652 crore.

  • Hemant Surgical Industries

    • Receives order worth ₹82.89 crore for handheld X-ray machines from Ministry of Health.

  • Arihant Foundations & Housing

    • Board meeting on September 16 to consider raising funds through debentures.

  • Stanley Lifestyles

    • Revises prices across Sofas & More retail format, effective Sept 12 (price decrease).

Bulk Deals

  • Bajel Projects

    • HDFC Mutual Fund sells 21.96 lakh shares (1.9% stake) for ₹42.86 crore.

SME Listings on September 12

  • Austere Systems

  • Sharvaya Metals

  • Vigor Plast India

Stocks in F&O Ban

  • Oracle Financial Services Software

  • RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Is the Criticism Against Ethanol Program Just A Paid Campaign?…

Tags: business newsstock market todayStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Miles Education: Building Global Leaders Through the Certified Public Accountant
Auto leaders hail GST cuts as boost for car buyers, see festive surge ahead
ITR Filing 2025: The Importance Of Meeting The Deadline For Small And Medium Enterprises
Amrutanjan Healthcare's Campaign Empowers India to Live Every Moment Free from Pain
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?

LATEST NEWS

India’s Rich Knowledge Tradition Reintroduced Through Cultural Renaissance: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
"I am here again, it feels really good": Rohit Sharma on his training ahead of ODI series against Australia
THE BIGGEST IPO ALERT EVER: Tata IPO To Set Foot In Market In Early October, 2 Billion Dollar Opportunity
Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own
Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, It Is…
Will India See September 21 Solar Eclipse? Check Surya Grahan Details Here
"Pakistan supports terror activities, I will not watch Asia cup match": AIMIM's Waris Pathan
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
India "one of the top relationships that US has in the world today": US Secy of State Marco Rubio
Donald Trump To Visit India Soon? US Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Provies Big Hint: ‘Next QUAD Meeting…’
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

QUICK LINKS