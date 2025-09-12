Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others

Stocks To Watch Today: Good Morning, Traders! Here’s What to Watch on Friday, September 12

Ready for an action-packed Friday on Dalal Street? The markets are looking upbeat this morning, thanks to strong global cues. Around 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 77.5 points, trading at 25,182- pointing to a positive start for the Indian market.

Yesterday, the Sensex rose 123 points to close at 81,548, while the Nifty50 crossed 25,000, ending at 25,005- its highest level since August 21.

And it’s not just us, global markets are buzzing too. Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.5%, South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1%, and Australia’s ASX 200 gained nearly 0.8%.

Over in the U.S., Wall Street closed at record highs. The Dow surged over 600 points, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also posted strong gains. Even a hotter-than-expected inflation number didn’t shake investor confidence.

So, what’s on your radar today? Let’s dive into the stocks and stories that could move the market!

Stocks To Watch Today

Infosys Approves ₹18,000 crore share buyback at ₹1,800/share (2.41% stake) Signs 10-year digital alliance with HanesBrands Inc.

Canara Bank Subsidiary Canara Robeco AMC gets SEBI nod to file RHP for IPO.

Lodha Developers Signs ₹30,000 crore MoU for a data centre park in Palava.

Bharat Forge MoU with UK’s Windracers for UAV deployment in India. Deal with UAE’s MP3 International for artillery spare parts supply.

NBCC India MoU with RIICO for ₹3,700 crore Rajasthan Mandapam project near Jaipur Airport.

JBM Auto Subsidiary JBM Ecolife secures $100 million IFC investment for electric buses.

JSW Infrastructure Buys brownfield rail siding in Ballari for ₹57 crore.

Marico To acquire remaining 46.02% stake in HW Wellness (True Elements) for ₹138 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) FSIB recommends Ravi Ranjan as new Managing Director.

Mahindra & Mahindra Subsidiary acquires Mahindra Contech and PSL Media; both become direct subsidiaries.

GMR Power and Urban Infra Supreme Court upholds pro-rata coal allocation ruling in GMR Kamalanga’s favor.

JSW Energy Commissions 317 MW renewable capacity; total capacity now 13.097 GW.

Travel Food Services Wins contract for F&B, lounges, and bar operations at Cochin Airport T1.

Indian Overseas Bank Cuts MCLR by 5 bps in select tenors, effective Sept 15.

RailTel Corporation of India Bags projects worth ₹103 crore from Panvel and Nashik civic bodies.

NLC India Signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India for critical mineral projects abroad.

Prostarm Info Systems Gets ₹159 crore IT infrastructure LOI from Maharashtra Police.

JTL Industries CFO Atul Garg resigns; Naveen Kumar Laroiya appointed as new CFO.

Cohance Lifesciences USFDA audit of API manufacturing facility completed with zero observations.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Bags ₹180 crore orders; backlog at ₹652 crore.

Hemant Surgical Industries Receives order worth ₹82.89 crore for handheld X-ray machines from Ministry of Health.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Board meeting on September 16 to consider raising funds through debentures.

Stanley Lifestyles Revises prices across Sofas & More retail format, effective Sept 12 (price decrease).



Bulk Deals

Bajel Projects HDFC Mutual Fund sells 21.96 lakh shares (1.9% stake) for ₹42.86 crore.



SME Listings on September 12

Austere Systems

Sharvaya Metals

Vigor Plast India

Stocks in F&O Ban

Oracle Financial Services Software

RBL Bank

(With Inputs)

