LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed 70ft messi statue kolkata Shivraj Patil Andhra Pradesh russia hydrogen latest cricket news latest india news Faiz Hameed
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Stock Market Today: Indian markets opened upbeat with Sensex and Nifty extending gains on strong global cues. US indices hit records, Asian markets rallied, oil edged higher, and the rupee opened near a record low.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 12, 2025 09:25:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The stock market is off to a lively start today, and if you’re tracking every tick, you’re in for an eventful ride. From a strong pre-opening cheer to global cues shaping early momentum, the markets are buzzing with energy. Let’s dive into what’s moving the screens this morning!

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (12 December, 2025)

Pre-Opening (9:10 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,051.03 (+232.90 / +0.27%) in pre-opening trade

  • Nifty 50: 25,971.20 (+72.65 / +0.28%) ahead of market open

Sensex and Nifty began the pre-opening session on a positive note, indicating strong market sentiment. Early gains suggest a steady start as investors react to global cues and domestic optimism.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,132.40 (+314.27 / +0.37%) at market open

  • Nifty 50: 25,980.55 (+82.00 / +0.32%) in early trade

Sensex and Nifty opened in the green, extending the previous session’s momentum. Strong early gains reflect improved investor sentiment backed by global cues and sustained buying across major sectors.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

US Markets

  • Dow Jones rose 646.26 points (1.34%) to 48,704.01, hitting a record close.

  • S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 6,901.00, marking a new record.

  • Nasdaq fell 0.25% as Oracle’s weak update weighed on AI-related stocks.

Asian Markets

  • Asian stocks traded higher following Wall Street’s strength.

  • MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan advanced 0.7%.

  • Nikkei 225 rose 1% as Softbank jumped 6% on Switch Inc. acquisition reports.

  • Straits Times and Hang Seng gained 1% each.

  • Later update: Hang Seng up 1.5%, Nikkei up 1% on improved global sentiment.

Oil Market

  • Oil prices rose on U.S.–Venezuela tensions.

  • Brent crude at $61.57 (+0.5%).

  • WTI crude at $57.91 (+0.5%).

  • Both benchmarks still headed for weekly declines due to Russia-Ukraine peace optimism.

Currency Market

  • US dollar headed for a third straight weekly drop on dovish Fed outlook.

  • Euro at $1.1741 after a 0.37% rise.

  • Pound at $1.33955, marginally higher.

  • Dollar Index at 98.34, down 0.7% for the week and over 9% for the year.

  • Japanese yen at 155.61 per dollar, likely to end its two-week losing streak.

Indian Rupee

  • Rupee opened near a record low at 90.42 per dollar versus the previous close of 90.36.

Stock Market On Thursday

On Thursday, the market finally relaxed a bit, with Indian equities pulling back from their three-day downturn, buoyed by positive global signals after the US Federal Reserve’s long-awaited 25-basis-point rate cut. The Nifty returned to 25,900, and the Sensex ended the day with a gain of 426.86 points, thus confirming that the investors were over the week’s worries. The wider market also enjoyed the benefaction, as the BSE Midcap index increased by 0.8% and the Smallcap index added 0.5%, indicating that the optimism was not only with the blue chips.

On the Nifty, the winners’ list was topped by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Jio Financial, Tata Steel, and Grasim Industries, while Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank couldn’t manage their positions and went into the red. It’s worth mentioning that all sectoral indices accomplished in the green, the auto, IT, pharma, telecom, PSU and private banks, metals, and realty sectors, in particular, which gained between 0.5 and 1%, thus the session ended with a rare all-round rally.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
Also Read: OneNDF Steps In as Financial Stress Becomes a Silent Crisis for Indian
First published on: Dec 12, 2025 9:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asian marketscurrency marketFed Rate Cutglobal marketsindian stock market newsMarket Openingnifty todayoil pricespre-opening sessionrupee vs dollarsensex todaystock market todayUS markets

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Closing Bell | Fed Rate Cut Sparks Sensex–Nifty Comeback, Investors Pocket A Massive ₹2.6 Lakh Crore In Just One Session

How Vijay Shekhar Sharma Went from Auto Driver’s Son to Corporate Giant – Net Worth & Business Growth

US Fed Delivers Third Rate Cut of 2025: What It Means for India’s Rates, Rupee, and FPI Flows

What Happens To Your PPF Interest After 15 Years If You Stop Deposits? Rules, Interest, And Extensions Without New Deposits

India’s CAD Stays Manageable at 1% of GDP Despite Tariff-Driven Export Slowdown, Supported by Strong Services Sector: Reports

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh Political Turmoil: Why President Mohammed Shahabuddin Wants To Quit- What’s Brewing Now? Explained

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

Lionel Messi To Unveil Massive 70 Foot Monument During GOAT Tour In Kolkata

Former Union Home Minister, Congress Leader Shivraj Patil Passes Away

Bus Carrying 35 Passengers Falls Into Gorge In Andhra Pradesh; 10 Feared Dead

Trump ‘Extremely Frustrated’ With Russia, Ukraine As Peace Plan Drags On; ‘Sick Of Meetings’, Says White House

Trump Signals Readiness To Seize More Venezuelan Oil Tankers, Raising Tensions Near Coast, White House Confirms

Erika Kirk Fires Back At Candace Owens, Calling Out Suspenseful Conspiracy Claims Over Charlie Kirk’s Sudden Death

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As Global Optimism Soars And US Markets Hit Record Highs

QUICK LINKS