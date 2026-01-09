Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Cautious After Thursday’s Bloodbath; Bears Dominate, Recovery Looks Far Off Amid Fragile Gains

Stock Market On Thursday

The day of Thursday was not a good one for Dalal Street, as bears were in complete control of the situation and the last bit of hope was gone even quicker than stock prices. Indian stock market indices lost for four days in a row until January 8, as heavy selling by bears made investors suffer the pain of fresh losses. The Nifty touched the 25,850 level only for a short time during the day, as the decline was driven by overall negative market sentiment, continuous outflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), fears of possible US tariffs, and rising geopolitical tensions that offered no support to the market.

At the end of the trading day, the Sensex went down by 780.18 points, or 0.92%, and closed at 84,180.96. On the other hand, the Nifty fell by 263.90 points, or 1.01%, ending at 25,876.85. The suffering was deeper in the broader market, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declining 2% each, highlighting widespread risk aversion.

In terms of sectors, it was losses all the way. Metal, oil & gas, power, public sector banks, and capital goods stocks declined 2-3%, indicating major unwinding across cyclical and government-owned companies. Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Jio Financial, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the heaviest Nifty losers, while only a few stocks such as ICICI Bank, Eternal, SBI Life Insurance, and Bharat Electronics were able to provide even a little support on an otherwise deeply negative day.

(With Input)