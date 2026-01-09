LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Cautious After Thursday's Bloodbath; Bears Dominate, Recovery Looks Far Off Amid Fragile Gains

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Cautious After Thursday’s Bloodbath; Bears Dominate, Recovery Looks Far Off Amid Fragile Gains

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open cautiously after Thursday’s sharp sell-off, extending four-day losses. Sensex and Nifty trade modestly higher amid FII outflows, global uncertainties, and sector-wide weakness, highlighting investor caution.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 09:26:10 IST

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

After the sell-off yesterday, Dalal Street wakes up with fresh wounds, the bears having run riot and crushed the hopes of a quick recovery. The day before, the markets suffered a lot and extended losses for a fourth consecutive day, which caused investors’ confidence to be shaken dramatically. The global uncertainty, FII selling, and geopolitical issues created a situation where today’s trade started with fear and hesitation all over it, any green number on the screen appears to be nothing more than tentative, fragile, and hard-earned rather than an indication of real comfort.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (8 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: Down 540.00 points (-0.64%) at 83,640.96
  • Nifty 50: Down 292.40 points (-1.13%) at 25,584.45

Indian equities trade sharply lower in pre-opening deals, with Sensex and Nifty under pressure amid weak sentiment, lingering global concerns, and cautious investor positioning ahead of the opening bell.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

Indian equity benchmarks trade modestly higher, with Sensex and Nifty posting mild gains. Positive momentum is limited, suggesting cautious optimism as markets await clearer global and domestic cues.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

US Markets (Wall Street)

  • Sentiment hit by escalating geopolitical concerns and remarks from US President Donald Trump

  • S&P 500 closes down 0.34% after hitting intraday highs

  • Dow Jones falls 0.94% despite touching new peaks

  • Nasdaq gains 0.16%, outperforming on tech strength

Asian Markets

  • Early trade shows mixed to weak trend

  • Mainland China indices down 0.5–0.9%

  • Hong Kong markets decline 0.5–0.9%

  • Japan indices slip 0.5–0.9%

  • South Korea’s Kospi rises 1.48%, bucking the regional trend

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Tata Motors CV

    • Arm TML Smart City Mobility acquires 26% stake in Traveltime E-Mobility Chennai

  • Bharat Forge

    • MoU signed with Germany-based Agile Robots SE for AI-driven robotics and industrial automation

  • BHEL

    • Secures ₹5,400 crore order from BCGCL for coal gasification project in Odisha

  • NHPC

    • Board approves fundraising up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds

  • Power Grid Corporation

    • Declared successful bidder for Karnataka ISTS transmission project

Stock Market On Thursday

The day of Thursday was not a good one for Dalal Street, as bears were in complete control of the situation and the last bit of hope was gone even quicker than stock prices. Indian stock market indices lost for four days in a row until January 8, as heavy selling by bears made investors suffer the pain of fresh losses. The Nifty touched the 25,850 level only for a short time during the day, as the decline was driven by overall negative market sentiment, continuous outflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), fears of possible US tariffs, and rising geopolitical tensions that offered no support to the market.

At the end of the trading day, the Sensex went down by 780.18 points, or 0.92%, and closed at 84,180.96. On the other hand, the Nifty fell by 263.90 points, or 1.01%, ending at 25,876.85. The suffering was deeper in the broader market, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices declining 2% each, highlighting widespread risk aversion.

In terms of sectors, it was losses all the way. Metal, oil & gas, power, public sector banks, and capital goods stocks declined 2-3%, indicating major unwinding across cyclical and government-owned companies. Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Jio Financial, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the heaviest Nifty losers, while only a few stocks such as ICICI Bank, Eternal, SBI Life Insurance, and Bharat Electronics were able to provide even a little support on an otherwise deeply negative day.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 9:26 AM IST
