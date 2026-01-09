LIVE TV
Home > Business > Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Call It Quits After AP Dhillon Concert Drama? 'Sky Force' Actor's Net Worth Revealed

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Call It Quits After AP Dhillon Concert Drama? ‘Sky Force’ Actor’s Net Worth Revealed

Veer Pahariya: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and entrepreneur-actor Veer Pahariya, often hailed as one of the internet’s favourite new-age couples, are once again making headlines, this time for all the wrong reasons. Reports suggest the two may have quietly parted ways, days after a viral moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert triggered intense online chatter.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 9, 2026 09:02:36 IST

Veer Pahariya: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria and entrepreneur-actor Veer Pahariya, often hailed as one of the internet’s favourite new-age couples, are once again making headlines, this time for all the wrong reasons. Reports suggest the two may have quietly parted ways, days after a viral moment from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert triggered intense online chatter.

From public displays of affection at fashion events to discreet date nights, Tara and Veer’s romance had remained a hot topic since they were first linked. However, fresh speculation has put their relationship under the scanner.

Breakup Rumours Gain Momentum

According to a report by Filmfare, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have allegedly “quietly ended” their relationship. While the exact reason behind the reported split remains unclear, fans believe the timing is significant, as the buzz comes soon after a controversial concert clip went viral.

Notably, neither Tara nor Veer has officially confirmed or denied the breakup so far, leaving room for speculation to grow.

AP Dhillon Concert Clip Goes Viral

The controversy traces back to AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert, where Tara joined the singer on stage during a performance. A video circulating online showed AP Dhillon hugging Tara and briefly kissing her cheek, instantly sparking debate across social media platforms.

What further added fuel to the fire was Veer Pahariya’s reaction. He was seen watching the performance from the audience and appeared visibly uncomfortable, according to netizens. The brief clip quickly went viral, with fans drawing their own conclusions.

Soon after, both Tara and Veer addressed the uproar, dismissing the claims and clarifying that the visuals were taken out of context. Tara also called out alleged paid PR attempts aimed at tarnishing her image.

Veer Pahariya’s Net Worth Explained

Amid the relationship buzz, interest in Veer Pahariya’s finances has also surged. His estimated net worth reportedly ranges between ₹43.25 crore and ₹86.5 crore as of 2025, driven largely by his Indiawyn Gaming business, investments, music ventures, and acting projects, including his film Sky Force.

Some reports, however, cite a significantly lower figure tied only to his debut acting fee, highlighting the wide variance in estimates due to his multiple income streams.

A Look Back At Their Relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were reportedly dating since 2025. Their relationship rumours began after they were spotted together on private outings and later seen exchanging affectionate gestures at fashion shows and ramp walks.

The couple made a joint appearance as showstoppers at a fashion event in March and eventually went public during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. In an earlier interview with Travel and Leisure India, Veer spoke candidly about their bond, recalling how their first date involved him playing the piano while Tara sang through the night.

Tara, too, had described their connection as one built on standing by each other “through thick and thin.” For now, with no official confirmation from either side, the status of Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya’s relationship remains a matter of speculation.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 9:02 AM IST
