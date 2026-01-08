LIVE TV
Home > Business > Meesho Top Executive Megha Agarwal Steps Down After Over 6-Year Stint; Her 2.9 Crore Salary Grabs Attention

Meesho Top Executive Megha Agarwal Steps Down After Over 6-Year Stint; Her 2.9 Crore Salary Grabs Attention

Meesho CXO Megha Agarwal resigns after over six years at the company. Her Rs 2.29 crore FY25 compensation has drawn attention post-IPO.

Meesho CXO Megha Agarwal resigns after over six years at the company. (Photo: X, Wiki)
Meesho CXO Megha Agarwal resigns after over six years at the company. (Photo: X, Wiki)

Published: January 8, 2026 18:53:33 IST

Meesho Top Executive Megha Agarwal Steps Down After Over 6-Year Stint; Her 2.9 Crore Salary Grabs Attention

E-commerce major Meesho on January 7 announced that Megha Agarwal, Chief Experience Officer (Business), has resigned from her position, according to regulatory filings.

The Bengaluru-based company confirmed the development on Thursday, marking the end of Agarwal’s association with Meesho after more than six years.

The filing did not disclose the reasons for her resignation. Meesho said any further details would be shared at an appropriate time in line with standard industry practices. The company also did not clarify whether a successor has been identified or shortlisted for the role.

Over Six Years at Meesho, Key Leadership Roles

Megha Agarwal joined Meesho in September 2019 and went on to play a crucial role in shaping several of the company’s core business, growth and consumer experience strategies.

During her tenure, she held multiple leadership positions, including chief of staff, vice president and general manager user growth, and CXO–Growth. She was elevated to the role of Chief Experience Officer (Business) in October 2023, placing her at the centre of Meesho’s consumer and business experience initiatives.

Academic and Professional Background

Agarwal holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering (Power) from IIT Delhi and a master’s degree in management from INSEAD.

Before joining the startup ecosystem, she worked in consulting and financial advisory roles. Her earlier stints include positions at A T Kearney Consulting (India) and Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities (India), where she handled strategy and advisory assignments.

Megha Agarwal’s Compensation at Meesho

Agarwal’s compensation figures have drawn attention following her exit. According to filings, she received total remuneration of Rs 2.29 crore in FY25. This included an annual variable pay of Rs 9.4 lakh for FY24, which was paid out in FY25.

Exit Comes After Meesho’s IPO

The leadership change comes at a significant time for Meesho, which recently transitioned into life as a publicly listed company. The firm made its stock market debut in December 2025, marking one of India’s larger technology IPOs in recent years.

The public issue was fully subscribed on the first day, with shares priced at Rs 111 apiece, valuing Meesho at approximately $5.6 billion, according to earlier reports.

Founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Kumar, Meesho operates an asset-light e-commerce platform focused on affordable fashion, home and kitchen products, beauty and lifestyle categories.

The company connects consumers with sellers, logistics partners and content creators, positioning itself as a major player in India’s value-driven e-commerce ecosystem.

ALSO READ: Who Is Puja Bangur? Anil Agarwal’s Daughter-In-Law Comes From A Business Family Worth Rs 58,000 Crore; Here’s What She Might Inherit After Husband Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 6:53 PM IST
Tags: MeeshoMeesho CXO resignationMegha AgarwalMegha Agarwal salary

QUICK LINKS