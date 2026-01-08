Who Is Puja Bangur? Anil Agarwal’s Daughter-In-Law Comes From A Business Family Worth Rs 58,000 Crore; Here’s What She Might Inherit After Husband Agnivesh Agarwal’s Death

Agnivesh Agarwal: Puja Bangur is the wife of Agnivesh Agarwal, the late eldest son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal. She comes from one of India’s prominent business families, she is the daughter of Hari Mohan Bangur, Managing Director of Shree Cement, part of the Bangur family that controls one of India’s leading cement companies.

Puja’s marriage to Agnivesh Agarwal was a high-profile event among India’s business circles. The couple married on a private beach at Goa’s Fort Aguada Resort, where more than 600 guests flew in from cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata on chartered flights, reflecting the prominence of both families.

Family Background And Roles

The Bangur family, one of India’s established industrial lineages, has substantial holdings in Shree Cement. Puja’s father, Hari Mohan Bangur, is the long-time managing director of the company, which the family has built into a major player in the cement sector.

Puja was part of a significant corporate alliance through her marriage into the Agarwal family, a relationship that linked two powerful business houses in India. She comes from the prominent Bangur business family, known for the Shree Cement empire, whose family net worth is estimated at over ₹58,000 crore

About Her Children

Despite extensive media coverage of the families involved, there is no confirmed public information about Puja Bangur and Agnivesh Agarwal’s children. The family has largely kept details of their private life, including whether they have children and their names, out of the public domain. This privacy means reliable, verifiable details about their children are not currently available.

Context Around Recent News

The topic of Puja Bangur has attracted media attention following the death of Agnivesh Agarwal in early January 2026. Agnivesh, 49, passed away in the United States after a cardiac arrest, with reports highlighting the impact on both the Vedanta family and Pooja, who has stayed largely out of the spotlight.

