Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

Stock Market Today: Hoping to Stay in the Green for the Rest of the Day.

Looks like the markets woke up in a great mood today—no groggy yawns, just a calm, confident stroll into the green zone. Think of it like that rare, perfect cup of coffee: warm, smooth, and just what you needed.

We’re deep into Q1FY26 earnings, and the numbers coming in are giving investors reasons to smile. Infosys and Bajaj Finance posted solid results, while Coforge surprised with a strong profit surge. IndusInd Bank’s big ₹30,000 crore fundraise plans add to the buzz. It’s not a wild party yet, but definitely a good vibe kind of day.

Globally, the US-Japan trade deal and progress toward a US-EU tariff agreement continue to stir optimism. The Fed remains steady, keeping markets in smooth rhythm—no shocks, no stress.

So, take a sip, stay curious, and let’s see where today’s market rhythm takes us.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on Green note at 25,222.50 with +2.60 (0.010%) points, Whereas Sensex opened on a red and flat note at 82,693.49 with −33.15 (0.040%) points from previous session.

The market looks volatile today! Global clues still suggest a positive day ahead!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Trade Deals and Earnings Boost Confidence

Asian markets kicked off the day with a boost, thanks to encouraging progress in the US-Japan trade deal and hopeful signs of a US-EU tariff agreement, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s Topix index surged over 1%, hitting a fresh record high, while GIFT Nifty hints at a positive start to trading. Across the ocean, the S&P 500 climbed to new highs, powered by strong earnings from Alphabet, even as Tesla’s disappointing results tempered enthusiasm.

The Dow finished just 4 points shy of its all-time record, and the Nasdaq comfortably crossed the 21,000 mark. Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 4.38%, reflecting steady investor confidence. On the commodities front, gold continued its downward slide, silver reached levels unseen since 2011, and crude oil prices slipped for the fourth day in a row, with Brent crude holding below $69.

Stocks To Watch Today

Infosys

Dr. Reddy’s

Tata Consumer Products

Bikaji Foods

Coforge

IndusInd Bank

Bajaj Housing Finance

Tilaknagar Industries

Natco Pharma

Welspun Corp

BEML

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers:

POCL

MUKANDLTD

SENORES

JAYNECOIND

FORCEMOT

PNBGILT

Top Losers:

KILITC-RE

TTL-RE

IEX

DAMCAPITAL

EXCEL

PERSISTENT

Stock Market On Tuesday

Markets Party Hard After Days of Sulking – Nifty Zooms Past 25,200!

Guess who’s back in a good mood? Yep, the markets! After days of doom and dip, Indian equity indices finally shook off the blues and ended with a bang on July 23. The Sensex jumped 539.83 points to close at 82,726.64, while the Nifty cheered its way up 159 points, wrapping up at 25,219.90.

What powered this rally? Everyone! From IT to autos to banks — all sectors came together for a synchronized sprint. Think of it as a full-house market reunion after a long dry spell.

Is this the start of a trend reversal? Too soon to call, but today felt like a fresh breeze on Dalal Street.

So, dear investor — did your portfolio dance too? Or were you watching from the sidelines? Either way, today was one to smile about. Let’s see what tomorrow brings!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

