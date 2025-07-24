LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc AAP MP PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Home > Business > Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

Stock market today opened on a volatile note with optimism from Q1FY26 earnings and global trade deals. Key stocks like Infosys and Bajaj Finance led gains amid steady global cues and positive investor sentiment.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: July 24, 2025 01:39:00 IST

Stock Market Today: Hoping to Stay in the Green for the Rest of the Day.

Looks like the markets woke up in a great mood today—no groggy yawns, just a calm, confident stroll into the green zone. Think of it like that rare, perfect cup of coffee: warm, smooth, and just what you needed.

We’re deep into Q1FY26 earnings, and the numbers coming in are giving investors reasons to smile. Infosys and Bajaj Finance posted solid results, while Coforge surprised with a strong profit surge. IndusInd Bank’s big ₹30,000 crore fundraise plans add to the buzz. It’s not a wild party yet, but definitely a good vibe kind of day.

Globally, the US-Japan trade deal and progress toward a US-EU tariff agreement continue to stir optimism. The Fed remains steady, keeping markets in smooth rhythm—no shocks, no stress.

Fun fact: The word “stock” actually comes from the Old English word for tree trunk. So when your portfolio’s growing, you’re literally branching out!

So, take a sip, stay curious, and let’s see where today’s market rhythm takes us.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on Green note at 25,222.50points, Whereas Sensex opened on a red and flat note at 82,693.49 with −33.15 from previous session.

The market looks volatile today! Global clues still suggest a positive day ahead!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Trade Deals and Earnings Boost Confidence

Asian markets kicked off the day with a boost, thanks to encouraging progress in the US-Japan trade deal and hopeful signs of a US-EU tariff agreement, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s Topix index surged over 1%, hitting a fresh record high, while GIFT Nifty hints at a positive start to trading. Across the ocean, the S&P 500 climbed to new highs, powered by strong earnings from Alphabet, even as Tesla’s disappointing results tempered enthusiasm.

The Dow finished just 4 points shy of its all-time record, and the Nasdaq comfortably crossed the 21,000 mark. Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury yields edged up to 4.38%, reflecting steady investor confidence. On the commodities front, gold continued its downward slide, silver reached levels unseen since 2011, and crude oil prices slipped for the fourth day in a row, with Brent crude holding below $69.

Stocks To Watch Today

  • Infosys
  • Dr. Reddy’s
  • Tata Consumer Products
  • Bikaji Foods
  • Coforge
  • IndusInd Bank
  • Bajaj Housing Finance
  • Tilaknagar Industries
  • Natco Pharma
  • Welspun Corp
  • BEML

Read More: Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today- (According to early trading session)

Top Gainers:

  • POCL
  • MUKANDLTD
  • SENORES
  • JAYNECOIND
  • FORCEMOT
  • PNBGILT

Top Losers:

  • KILITC-RE
  • TTL-RE
  • IEX
  • DAMCAPITAL
  • EXCEL
  • PERSISTENT

Stock Market On Tuesday

Markets Party Hard After Days of Sulking – Nifty Zooms Past 25,200!

Guess who’s back in a good mood? Yep, the markets! After days of doom and dip, Indian equity indices finally shook off the blues and ended with a bang on July 23. The Sensex jumped 539.83 points to close at 82,726.64, while the Nifty cheered its way up 159 points, wrapping up at 25,219.90. 

What powered this rally? Everyone! From IT to autos to banks — all sectors came together for a synchronized sprint. Think of it as a full-house market reunion after a long dry spell.

Is this the start of a trend reversal? Too soon to call, but today felt like a fresh breeze on Dalal Street. 

So, dear investor — did your portfolio dance too? Or were you watching from the sidelines? Either way, today was one to smile about. Let’s see what tomorrow brings!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: 

Tags: stock market todaystocks in focustop gainertop loser

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. Opens Its IPO Tomorrow: What’s Your Plan?
Indiqube Spaces Limited IPO Subscriber 0.87 Times On Day 1: Buy Or Not?
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending: What It Means For Billions In Savings And CO2 Reduction?

More News

NEWSX EXCLUSIVE | Man Posing As Ambassador Of Imaginary Nations Busted In Ghaziabad
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain’s Golden Girl Aitana Bonmati Sends Them To Final
Nushrratt Bharuccha Exposes Bollywood’s Gender Gap Behind The Glamour With Vanity Unfair
MLS All-Stars Outperform Liga MX 3-1 Without Lionel Messi
What Is The Precedent To An Impeachment Of Sitting Supreme Court Judge? Justice Verma Case
A Decade Of Devotion: Nitesh Tiwari’s Meticulous 10 Years Journey To Craft ‘Ramayana’
Will Opposition Unite To Elect The New VC? Big Test For Opposition
Vaani Kapoor Breaks Silence On War 2 Snub: ‘When There’s Tiger, There’s Me Too !’
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes July 24: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
Janhvi Kapoor Slams Brutal Assault At Thane Clinic: ‘Shame On Us As a Society’
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?