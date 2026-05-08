Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Extend Losses, @11- Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp mid-morning sell-off on May 8, 2026. The Sensex fell 467.25 points to 77,377.27, while the Nifty slipped 131.60 points to 24,195.05. Market breadth remained weak, with 1,903 advances, 1,624 declines, and 169 unchanged stocks.

The stock market took a witty turn today, falling like Humpty Dumpty after 10 AM, as indices slipped sharply from early stability. The major concern remains escalating geopolitical tensions, which continue to dominate investor sentiment. These tensions have hit traders hard, with many in the trading community almost wishing for a pause in volatility.

A few sessions ago, markets had rallied on hopes of negotiations, but the optimism faded quickly. With the weekend approaching and Friday being the last trading day, investor attention is now sharply focused on the closing indices, eagerly awaiting how the week ends.

What Are The Reason Behind The Declining Stock Market Today?

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Sentiment: Escalating US–Iran tensions continue to drive global risk-off sentiment, pressuring emerging markets like India.

Weigh on Sentiment: Escalating US–Iran tensions continue to drive global risk-off sentiment, pressuring emerging markets like India. Rupee Hits Record Low: The Indian rupee has weakened to around 95.40 against the US dollar, intensifying foreign investor outflows and adding pressure on equities.

The Indian rupee has weakened to around 95.40 against the US dollar, intensifying foreign investor outflows and adding pressure on equities. FII Outflows Continue to Pressure Markets: Foreign Institutional Investors remain net sellers, with cumulative outflows exceeding $21 billion in 2026, sustaining market volatility.

Continue to Pressure Markets: Foreign Institutional Investors remain net sellers, with cumulative outflows exceeding $21 billion in 2026, sustaining market volatility. Crude Oil Surge Adds Inflation Concerns: Brent crude has surged to $113–$115 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, raising worries over inflation, input costs, and margins.

Surge Adds Inflation Concerns: Brent crude has surged to $113–$115 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, raising worries over inflation, input costs, and margins. Sectoral Pressure Broadens: Banking, Financial Services, Oil & Gas, and Real Estate stocks are leading losses, with heavy selling in large-cap counters dragging indices lower.

Stock Market At Glance

Sensex: 77,426.91 (-417.62 | 0.54%)

Nifty 50: 24,207.00 (-119.65 | 0.49%)

Indian markets traded lower, with Sensex and Nifty slipping amid persistent geopolitical tensions, weak global cues, and sustained foreign investor selling, keeping overall sentiment cautious ahead of the weekly close.

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