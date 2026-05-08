Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video Pakistan english language video auto Brent crude breaking-news 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Stock Market Today: Indian markets fell as Sensex and Nifty extended losses amid geopolitical tensions, rupee weakness, FII outflows, and crude oil surge, keeping investor sentiment cautious ahead of the weekly closing session.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 11:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Extend Losses, @11- Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp mid-morning sell-off on May 8, 2026. The Sensex fell 467.25 points to 77,377.27, while the Nifty slipped 131.60 points to 24,195.05. Market breadth remained weak, with 1,903 advances, 1,624 declines, and 169 unchanged stocks.

The stock market took a witty turn today, falling like Humpty Dumpty after 10 AM, as indices slipped sharply from early stability. The major concern remains escalating geopolitical tensions, which continue to dominate investor sentiment. These tensions have hit traders hard, with many in the trading community almost wishing for a pause in volatility.

A few sessions ago, markets had rallied on hopes of negotiations, but the optimism faded quickly. With the weekend approaching and Friday being the last trading day, investor attention is now sharply focused on the closing indices, eagerly awaiting how the week ends.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are The Reason Behind The Declining Stock Market Today? 

  • Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Sentiment: Escalating US–Iran tensions continue to drive global risk-off sentiment, pressuring emerging markets like India.
  • Rupee Hits Record Low: The Indian rupee has weakened to around 95.40 against the US dollar, intensifying foreign investor outflows and adding pressure on equities.
  • FII Outflows Continue to Pressure Markets: Foreign Institutional Investors remain net sellers, with cumulative outflows exceeding $21 billion in 2026, sustaining market volatility.
  • Crude Oil Surge Adds Inflation Concerns: Brent crude has surged to $113–$115 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, raising worries over inflation, input costs, and margins.
  • Sectoral Pressure Broadens: Banking, Financial Services, Oil & Gas, and Real Estate stocks are leading losses, with heavy selling in large-cap counters dragging indices lower.

Stock Market At Glance

  • Sensex: 77,426.91 (-417.62 | 0.54%)
  • Nifty 50: 24,207.00 (-119.65 | 0.49%)

Indian markets traded lower, with Sensex and Nifty slipping amid persistent geopolitical tensions, weak global cues, and sustained foreign investor selling, keeping overall sentiment cautious ahead of the weekly close.

Also Read: Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crude oil prices surgeFII outflows Indiageopolitical tensions impact marketsIndia market news 2026Indian stock market updateNifty 50 declinerupee at record lowSensex fallsstock market today

RELATED News

Who Will Take Over KPIT After SB Ravi Pandit? Leadership Structure Faces Scrutiny After Founder’s Passing

Who Was Ravi Pandit? KPIT Founder And Mobility Tech Visionary Passes Away In Pune

Why Is Lenskart Share Price In Focus Today? Block Deals, IPO Lock-in Expiry and a Crazy Recovery at Dalal Street

Indian Railways To Shift From 40-Year-Old Train Ticket Reservation System To Upgraded Platform From August — Here’s All You Need To Know

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Hits Snooze Again As Volatility Becomes The New Morning Routine; Nifty Below 24,200, Sensex In Red With 400 Pts

LATEST NEWS

Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Why Your Personal Loan Interest Rate Is Higher Than Others?

Why Sanjay Raut Is Furious With Trump? Open Letter Questions Praise For PM Modi On Bengal Win

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Anytime at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh Crosses Rs 1,791 Crore Globally, Overtakes Baahubali 2 In Historic Milestone Run

Patong Viral MMS Download Link Scandal: Couple Seen Having Oral Sex On Moving Tuk-Tuk Triggers Outrage, Is The Video Real?

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Cancer Love Horoscope Today, May 8, 2026: Emotional Clarity, Stronger Bonds and New Romantic Possibilities

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Shakira Returns as FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem Queen With ‘Dai Dai’ Ft. Burna Boy After ‘Waka Waka’ Global Success

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Extend Losses, Geopolitical Storms Rattle Sentiment; Investors Set For Nail-Biting Weekly Close Amid Volatility

QUICK LINKS