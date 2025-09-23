Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power, Vikran Engineering, Birla, NTPC Green Energy, Hyundai Motor, Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta An Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Investors, get ready for a cautious start to the markets today. Indian equities are expected to open flat on Tuesday despite strong global cues.

While writing this, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,254, down nearly 50 points, showing that the market is likely to open on a careful note.

Globally, things look brighter. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher, thanks to a big tech rally on Wall Street after Nvidia announced its partnership with OpenAI.

This move has boosted investor optimism around artificial intelligence.

At last check,

mainland China’s CSI 300 was up 0.27%,

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.35%, and S

outh Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.3%.

Japanese markets, however, remained closed due to the Autumnal Equinox.

On Friday, Wall Street ended on a strong note with all three indices hitting record highs. But despite global strength, today’s opening in India signals caution for traders.

Stocks To Watch Today

Big Moves & Deals

Adani Power : SBI Funds Management & Citadel Securities bought shares worth $250M from GQG Partners.

Vikran Engineering : Q1 net profit rose 31.7% YoY to ₹5.65 cr; revenue up 17% to ₹159.2 cr.

KEC International : Secured new T&D orders worth ₹3,243 cr in UAE & US; YTD orders now ₹11,700 cr.

Brigade Enterprises : Signed JDA for a ₹1,200 cr residential project in South Bengaluru (7.5 acres).

Birla Corporation: Subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Telangana’s Guda-Rampur limestone & manganese block.

Pharma & Healthcare

Alkem Laboratories : Launched Pertuza (pertuzumab biosimilar) for HER2+ breast cancer; also faces GST demand of ₹35.1 cr + penalties.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Received positive opinion from EMA for biosimilar AVT03 (denosumab).

Auto & EVs

JBM Auto : EV arm partnered with Al Habtoor Motors (UAE) as exclusive distributor for electric buses.

Hyundai Motor India : Best Navratri opening in 5 years – 11,000 dealer billings on day one. Sales head Tapan Kumar Ghosh resigned (effective Oct 3).

Maruti Suzuki India: Delivered ~30,000 cars, 80,000 enquiries on first day of Navratri.

Infrastructure & Energy

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) : Emerged L1 bidder for ₹145 cr Southern Railway project (traction sub-stations).

NTPC Green Energy : Commissioned 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj; total group capacity now 7,382 MW.

JK Lakshmi Cement: Expanded cement capacity to 18 MTPA; signed solar PPA & acquired 26% in Ampin C&I Power Four.

Financial & Real Estate

Emkay Global Financial Services : Kirti Doshi (Antique Securities) acquired 21% stake, investing ₹227.5 cr.

Suraj Estate Developers: Launched Suraj Park View 1 at Dadar (West), GDV ₹250 cr.

Other Key Developments

Vedanta : Govt rejected extension of Cambay basin oil & gas block contract.

Amber Enterprises India : Raised ₹1,000 cr via QIP at ₹7,950/share.

Coforge : Reappointed D.K. Singh as Independent Director; John Speight named Executive Director.

Universal Cables: CFO Amit Kumar Chopra resigned (Sept 22).

Bulk Deals

Energy Infrastructure Trust – 93 lakh units sold by 360 ONE PMs (₹76.5 cr).

Dynamatic Technologies – Samena Special Situations sold 0.92% stake worth ₹45.7 cr.

New Listings: Euro Pratik Sales debuts on mainboard.

Stocks in F&O Ban

RBL Bank,

HFCL,

Sammaan Capital.

Investor Tip: JSW Energy

The purchase of the 150 MW Tidong hydro project in Himachal Pradesh, with a 22-year PPA at ₹5.57/unit, makes JSW Energy more renewable, reduces thermal reliance, and increases long-term earnings potential. This represents a medium-to-long-term growth opportunity, but investors should monitor execution risks.

