Home > Business > Is India Going to Have Its Own BIG FOUR? PMO Plans Historic Shake-Up To Challenge Global Giants!

India aims to create its own “Big Four” professional services firms, reducing reliance on global giants. PMO’s September 23 meeting could reshape auditing and consulting, boosting global competitiveness.

PM Modi (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 23, 2025 03:09:17 IST

Mark your calendars! The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India will also conduct a high-level, game-changing meeting on September 23, 2025, this will potentially stir up the finance and consulting world.

What is the goal of government behind this?
To establish home-grown audit and consultancy firms capable of being at the same level as the international giants—Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG.

Yes, you read that right! India is striving to create its own Big Four and not to rely on foreign companies.

This is a potential historic shift in the field of professional services in the country. Just think about the scenario when Indian companies not only compete in the world arena but can be at the top of auditing and consulting. The PMO will negotiate new regulatory reforms, how to assist domestic firms to scale, and policies to provide them with the competitive advantage which they require.

This is a time to be observed by business enthusiasts and professionals. Will India eventually have an opportunity to compete with the world giants? The world will be watching!

Key Objectives Of The PMO Meeting



  • Regulatory Reforms: Relax rules on advertising and allow multidisciplinary partnership (MDP) firms so accountants, lawyers, and company secretaries can collaborate under one roof.
  • Boost Global Competitiveness: Help Indian firms scale up and compete in the $240 billion global auditing and consulting market.
  • Public Consultation: Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeks public feedback on MDP proposals by September 30, 2025.

These steps could reshape India’s professional services landscape, are you ready to see the rise of India’s own Big Four?

The Vision Of India Of Its Own Big Four

This step augurs with the 2017 vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have at least four Indian companies in the top eight across the world in professional services. This is aimed at lessening dependence on international leaders and improving the presence of India in the auditing and consulting industry. The country has the potential to revolutionize its business in the field of professional services by facilitating the growth of local companies to become global, adopt contemporary trends, and compete internationally. The next PMO meeting on September 23 is a crucial step in this process. Its resolution can transform India’s position in the world arena, and the local companies have a chance to become the real competitors to the global Big Four.

(With Inputs From Reports)

Also Read: “I would like to thank PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman”:…

Tags: Big fourpmo meeting

