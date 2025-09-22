"I would like to thank PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman": Union Minister Chirag Paswan on GST reforms

Hajipur (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for GST reforms, citing the continuous feedback received by businessmen for revised GST rates since he took charge as the Food Processing minister.

He termed the move a massive relief for the consumers and thanked PM Modi on behalf of Bihar.

“When I first took charge of the Food Processing department after taking the oath, all the businessmen and industry leaders associated with this sector had only one demand from the past year: to revise the GST rates…I would like to thank PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman on behalf of my party, the people of Bihar and the people of the country for accepting this demand…This is a huge relief to the consumers,” Chirag Paswan told ANI.

The reform in the Goods and Services Tax structure, which was approved during the 56th meeting of the GST Council earlier this month, has come into effect from today. The current four-rate system has been replaced with a streamlined two-slab regime of 5% and 18%. A separate 40 per cent slab has been retained for luxury and sin goods.

This new framework is expected to ease compliance, reduce consumer prices, boost manufacturing, and support a wide range of industries, from agriculture to automobiles and from FMCG to renewable energy. It is intended to lower the cost of living, strengthen MSMEs, widen the tax base, and drive inclusive growth.

Paswan also attended the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting in Hajipur and mentioned that issues of public interest were considered above party politics in the meeting.

He stated that discussions were held on all subjects, and the district administration has been instructed to complete the matters within a stipulated timeframe.

“Today in the DISHA meeting, all public representatives expressed their views. I am pleased that in the DISHA meeting, issues of public interest were considered above party politics. Everyone expressed their views in a very peaceful manner…Discussions were held on all subjects. The district administration has been instructed to complete the matters within a stipulated time frame,” Paswan said. (ANI)

