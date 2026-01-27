Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Sensex and Nifty Poised for Recovery After Friday’s Sharp Sell-Off
Indian markets are starting to recover from Friday’s slump as they return to trading following the Republic Day holiday weekend. The GIFT Nifty rose 96 points, bringing it to 25,160 at 7:40 AM, signaling a positive start to the week. The Kospi Index managed to recover its losses after Asian markets mostly moved higher, despite US President Donald Trump announcing another tariff threat against South Korea. Wall Street saw an overnight rally, providing a boost to investors, with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.43%, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.
Friday’s sharp declines, with the Sensex falling 769.67 points and the Nifty50 dropping 241.25 points, continue to influence current market sentiment. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on Q3 earnings, global market movements, and trade news, as these factors demand constant attention, and maybe a cup of coffee nearby.
Stocks To Watch Today
Banking & Financial Services
-
Axis Bank Q3: Profit +3% YoY to ₹6,489.6 crore; NII +5% to ₹14,286.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.40%; Net NPA 0.42%.
-
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3: Profit +4.3% YoY to ₹3,446.1 crore; NII +5.1% to ₹7,564.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.30%; Net NPA 0.31%. Fund raise approved up to ₹15,000 crore via NCDs FY27.
-
IndusInd Bank Q3: Profit -88.5% YoY to ₹161.2 crore; NII -12.7% to ₹4,561.7 crore; Gross NPA 3.56%; Net NPA 1.04%.
-
DCB Bank Q3: Profit +22% YoY to ₹184.7 crore; NII +15% to ₹624.7 crore; Gross NPA 2.72%; Net NPA 1.10%.
-
Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q3 results due.
Cement & Metals
-
UltraTech Cement Q3: Profit +26.8% YoY to ₹1,729.4 crore; Revenue +22.8% to ₹21,829.7 crore.
-
Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3: Profit +0.1% YoY to ₹197.5 crore; Revenue +17.7% to ₹4,421.5 crore.
-
JSW Steel Q3: Profit +198% YoY to ₹2,139 crore; Sequential growth +31.8%.
Energy & Oil
-
JSW Energy Q3: Profit +150.2% YoY to ₹419.9 crore; Revenue +67.4% to ₹4,081.8 crore.
-
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Q3: Profit +88.9% YoY to ₹7,188.4 crore; Revenue +5.2% to ₹1.19 lakh crore.
-
Gandhar Oil Refinery Q3: Profit +67.6% YoY to ₹32.4 crore; Revenue +16.1% to ₹1,167.1 crore.
-
Hindustan Copper: Preferred bidder for Madhya Pradesh Mining Lease & Composite Licence.
FMCG & Consumer Goods
-
Godrej Consumer Products Q3: Profit -0.08% YoY to ₹497.9 crore; Revenue +8.8% to ₹4,099.1 crore.
-
Tata Consumer Products, Bikaji Foods International, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart: Q3 results due.
IT & Technology
-
HCL Technologies: Acquisition of Finergic Solutions Pte, Singapore for SGD 19 million; expected closure by April 30, 2026.
-
Pine Labs: Partnership with Wio Bank to build acquiring infrastructure for UAE.
Logistics & Infrastructure
-
Mahindra Logistics, NESCO, WeWork India Management, Aditya Vision: Q3 results due.
-
Waaree Renewable Technologies: Acquiring 55% stake in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore.
-
Jayaswal Neco Industries: MoU with Maharashtra government for 2 million TPA steel plant in Gadchiroli, ₹12,262 crore investment.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
-
Zydus Lifesciences: US FDA inspection concluded with 3 observations.
-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Acquired 2.36% stake in JB Chemicals; total holding 48.75%.
-
Sun Pharma & Cipla: US FDA product recalls due to manufacturing issues.
Media & Entertainment
-
PVR Inox: Sold 4700BC premium snacking brand to Marico for ₹226.8 crore.
Real Estate
-
Kesar India: Acquired 9.10 hectares land parcel in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
-
Aadhar Housing Finance: Blackstone open offer for up to 25.82% stake at ₹469.97/share; total offer ₹5,366 crore.
Commodities & Chemicals
-
Paradeep Phosphates: 25,000 MT urea seized by Customs worth ₹103.3 crore.
-
Granules India Q3: Profit +27.7% YoY to ₹150.2 crore; Revenue +22% to ₹1,387.9 crore.
Banks – Strikes & Corporate Actions
-
South Indian Bank: One-day nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions on Jan 27; ATMs & digital channels to remain functional.
Ex-Dividend & F&O Updates
-
Ex-Dividend: United Spirits, Wipro, Persistent Systems, SRF, Ksolves India.
-
Ex-Rights: Dr Lalchandani Labs.
-
F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital.
-
F&O Reinstated: Bandhan Bank.
(With Inputs)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.