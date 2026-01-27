Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Sensex and Nifty Poised for Recovery After Friday’s Sharp Sell-Off

Indian markets are starting to recover from Friday’s slump as they return to trading following the Republic Day holiday weekend. The GIFT Nifty rose 96 points, bringing it to 25,160 at 7:40 AM, signaling a positive start to the week. The Kospi Index managed to recover its losses after Asian markets mostly moved higher, despite US President Donald Trump announcing another tariff threat against South Korea. Wall Street saw an overnight rally, providing a boost to investors, with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.43%, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

Friday’s sharp declines, with the Sensex falling 769.67 points and the Nifty50 dropping 241.25 points, continue to influence current market sentiment. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on Q3 earnings, global market movements, and trade news, as these factors demand constant attention, and maybe a cup of coffee nearby.

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

Axis Bank Q3 : Profit +3% YoY to ₹6,489.6 crore; NII +5% to ₹14,286.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.40%; Net NPA 0.42%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 : Profit +4.3% YoY to ₹3,446.1 crore; NII +5.1% to ₹7,564.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.30%; Net NPA 0.31%. Fund raise approved up to ₹15,000 crore via NCDs FY27.

IndusInd Bank Q3 : Profit -88.5% YoY to ₹161.2 crore; NII -12.7% to ₹4,561.7 crore; Gross NPA 3.56%; Net NPA 1.04%.

DCB Bank Q3 : Profit +22% YoY to ₹184.7 crore; NII +15% to ₹624.7 crore; Gross NPA 2.72%; Net NPA 1.10%.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q3 results due.

Cement & Metals

UltraTech Cement Q3 : Profit +26.8% YoY to ₹1,729.4 crore; Revenue +22.8% to ₹21,829.7 crore.

Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3 : Profit +0.1% YoY to ₹197.5 crore; Revenue +17.7% to ₹4,421.5 crore.

JSW Steel Q3: Profit +198% YoY to ₹2,139 crore; Sequential growth +31.8%.

Energy & Oil

JSW Energy Q3 : Profit +150.2% YoY to ₹419.9 crore; Revenue +67.4% to ₹4,081.8 crore.

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Q3 : Profit +88.9% YoY to ₹7,188.4 crore; Revenue +5.2% to ₹1.19 lakh crore.

Gandhar Oil Refinery Q3 : Profit +67.6% YoY to ₹32.4 crore; Revenue +16.1% to ₹1,167.1 crore.

Hindustan Copper: Preferred bidder for Madhya Pradesh Mining Lease & Composite Licence.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 : Profit -0.08% YoY to ₹497.9 crore; Revenue +8.8% to ₹4,099.1 crore.

Tata Consumer Products, Bikaji Foods International, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart: Q3 results due.

IT & Technology

HCL Technologies : Acquisition of Finergic Solutions Pte, Singapore for SGD 19 million; expected closure by April 30, 2026.

Pine Labs: Partnership with Wio Bank to build acquiring infrastructure for UAE.

Logistics & Infrastructure

Mahindra Logistics , NESCO , WeWork India Management , Aditya Vision : Q3 results due.

Waaree Renewable Technologies : Acquiring 55% stake in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: MoU with Maharashtra government for 2 million TPA steel plant in Gadchiroli, ₹12,262 crore investment.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Lifesciences : US FDA inspection concluded with 3 observations.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals : Acquired 2.36% stake in JB Chemicals; total holding 48.75%.

Sun Pharma & Cipla: US FDA product recalls due to manufacturing issues.

Media & Entertainment

PVR Inox: Sold 4700BC premium snacking brand to Marico for ₹226.8 crore.

Real Estate

Kesar India : Acquired 9.10 hectares land parcel in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Aadhar Housing Finance: Blackstone open offer for up to 25.82% stake at ₹469.97/share; total offer ₹5,366 crore.

Commodities & Chemicals

Paradeep Phosphates : 25,000 MT urea seized by Customs worth ₹103.3 crore.

Granules India Q3: Profit +27.7% YoY to ₹150.2 crore; Revenue +22% to ₹1,387.9 crore.

Banks – Strikes & Corporate Actions

South Indian Bank: One-day nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions on Jan 27; ATMs & digital channels to remain functional.

Ex-Dividend & F&O Updates

Ex-Dividend : United Spirits, Wipro, Persistent Systems, SRF, Ksolves India.

Ex-Rights : Dr Lalchandani Labs.

F&O Ban : Sammaan Capital.

F&O Reinstated: Bandhan Bank.

