LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Indian markets rebound after Friday slump as GIFT Nifty signals positive start; Q3 earnings from banks, FMCG, energy, and tech drive sentiment; investors watch global cues, Federal Reserve decision, and trade news.

Stocks to Watch Today
Stocks to Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 27, 2026 08:59:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Stocks To Watch Today: Sensex and Nifty Poised for Recovery After Friday’s Sharp Sell-Off

You Might Be Interested In

Indian markets are starting to recover from Friday’s slump as they return to trading following the Republic Day holiday weekend. The GIFT Nifty rose 96 points, bringing it to 25,160 at 7:40 AM, signaling a positive start to the week. The Kospi Index managed to recover its losses after Asian markets mostly moved higher, despite US President Donald Trump announcing another tariff threat against South Korea. Wall Street saw an overnight rally, providing a boost to investors, with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and the Nasdaq gaining 0.43%, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

Friday’s sharp declines, with the Sensex falling 769.67 points and the Nifty50 dropping 241.25 points, continue to influence current market sentiment. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on Q3 earnings, global market movements, and trade news, as these factors demand constant attention, and maybe a cup of coffee nearby.

You Might Be Interested In

Stocks To Watch Today

Banking & Financial Services

  • Axis Bank Q3: Profit +3% YoY to ₹6,489.6 crore; NII +5% to ₹14,286.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.40%; Net NPA 0.42%.

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3: Profit +4.3% YoY to ₹3,446.1 crore; NII +5.1% to ₹7,564.6 crore; Gross NPA 1.30%; Net NPA 0.31%. Fund raise approved up to ₹15,000 crore via NCDs FY27.

  • IndusInd Bank Q3: Profit -88.5% YoY to ₹161.2 crore; NII -12.7% to ₹4,561.7 crore; Gross NPA 3.56%; Net NPA 1.04%.

  • DCB Bank Q3: Profit +22% YoY to ₹184.7 crore; NII +15% to ₹624.7 crore; Gross NPA 2.72%; Net NPA 1.10%.

  • Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Q3 results due.

Cement & Metals

  • UltraTech Cement Q3: Profit +26.8% YoY to ₹1,729.4 crore; Revenue +22.8% to ₹21,829.7 crore.

  • Shyam Metalics & Energy Q3: Profit +0.1% YoY to ₹197.5 crore; Revenue +17.7% to ₹4,421.5 crore.

  • JSW Steel Q3: Profit +198% YoY to ₹2,139 crore; Sequential growth +31.8%.

Energy & Oil

  • JSW Energy Q3: Profit +150.2% YoY to ₹419.9 crore; Revenue +67.4% to ₹4,081.8 crore.

  • Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Q3: Profit +88.9% YoY to ₹7,188.4 crore; Revenue +5.2% to ₹1.19 lakh crore.

  • Gandhar Oil Refinery Q3: Profit +67.6% YoY to ₹32.4 crore; Revenue +16.1% to ₹1,167.1 crore.

  • Hindustan Copper: Preferred bidder for Madhya Pradesh Mining Lease & Composite Licence.

FMCG & Consumer Goods

  • Godrej Consumer Products Q3: Profit -0.08% YoY to ₹497.9 crore; Revenue +8.8% to ₹4,099.1 crore.

  • Tata Consumer Products, Bikaji Foods International, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart: Q3 results due.

IT & Technology

  • HCL Technologies: Acquisition of Finergic Solutions Pte, Singapore for SGD 19 million; expected closure by April 30, 2026.

  • Pine Labs: Partnership with Wio Bank to build acquiring infrastructure for UAE.

Logistics & Infrastructure

  • Mahindra Logistics, NESCO, WeWork India Management, Aditya Vision: Q3 results due.

  • Waaree Renewable Technologies: Acquiring 55% stake in Associated Power Structures for ₹1,225 crore.

  • Jayaswal Neco Industries: MoU with Maharashtra government for 2 million TPA steel plant in Gadchiroli, ₹12,262 crore investment.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

  • Zydus Lifesciences: US FDA inspection concluded with 3 observations.

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Acquired 2.36% stake in JB Chemicals; total holding 48.75%.

  • Sun Pharma & Cipla: US FDA product recalls due to manufacturing issues.

Media & Entertainment

  • PVR Inox: Sold 4700BC premium snacking brand to Marico for ₹226.8 crore.

Real Estate

  • Kesar India: Acquired 9.10 hectares land parcel in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

  • Aadhar Housing Finance: Blackstone open offer for up to 25.82% stake at ₹469.97/share; total offer ₹5,366 crore.

Commodities & Chemicals

  • Paradeep Phosphates: 25,000 MT urea seized by Customs worth ₹103.3 crore.

  • Granules India Q3: Profit +27.7% YoY to ₹150.2 crore; Revenue +22% to ₹1,387.9 crore.

Banks – Strikes & Corporate Actions

  • South Indian Bank: One-day nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions on Jan 27; ATMs & digital channels to remain functional.

Ex-Dividend & F&O Updates

  • Ex-Dividend: United Spirits, Wipro, Persistent Systems, SRF, Ksolves India.

  • Ex-Rights: Dr Lalchandani Labs.

  • F&O Ban: Sammaan Capital.

  • F&O Reinstated: Bandhan Bank.

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 8:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: business newsGIFT Niftyhome-hero-pos-7indian stock marketnifty-50Q3 earningssensexStocks to watch today

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

What To Expect From Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty 50 Rides On Global Markets and India–EU Trade Optimism

From Narayana Murthy’s 70-Hour Workweek Advice to WFH Surveillance? Why Infosys Is Tracking Employees’ Power Consumption

Historic “Mother of All Deals”: EU-India Free Trade and Strategic Partnership Set for Signing

Union Budget 2026: Agriculture, Rural Development Set for Major Boost With ₹1.5 Lakh Crore Outlay

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

US Winter Storm: 30 Dead, 17,000+ Flights Hit, Millions Without Power As Arctic Cold Freezes Two-Thirds Of America

‘War Will Ignite Entire Region’: Hezbollah Issues Chilling Warning As Donald Trump Eyes Iran, Nuclear-Powered USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Gulf

‘Keep Dreaming’, NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says ‘Putin Would Love It’

Donald Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On South Korean Autos, Pharma; Says Seoul Is ‘Not Living Up To Deal’- What It Means

Donald Trump Praises First Lady Melania’s Documentary On Social Media, Says ‘It’s A Must Watch,’ Urges Fans To Get Tickets Fast

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January
Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

QUICK LINKS