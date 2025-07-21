Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank And Many Major Companies On The List Today

Stocks to Watch Today, July 21: Ready for a snooze or a surprise?
India’s stock market is gearing up for a flat start, stuck in its familiar range-bound groove as the August 1 tariff deadline creeps closer. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 9 points at 25,018—pretty much hitting the snooze button. Q1FY26 earnings so far? Let’s just say India Inc. hasn’t been dishing out any fireworks, keeping D-street’s mood a bit meh.
Across Asia, it’s a mixed bag. Japan’s Nikkei dipped slightly, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospi are showing some pep with small gains. Meanwhile, US markets barely moved, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hanging tight, waiting for Powell’s next move.
So, what should you watch? Trade tariffs and Powell’s speech. Will earnings rescue the day? Stay tuned—because on D-street, patience might just be the best strategy right now!
Here Are The Stocks To watch Today
- Reliance Industries
PAT soared 76.5% to ₹30,783 crore; revenue rose 6% to ₹2,73,252 crore. Retail gross revenue climbed 11%. Strong growth across most verticals except exploration & production.
- JSW Steel
Revenue slightly up to ₹43,147 crore. PAT jumped to ₹2,209 crore from ₹867 crore. Capacity utilization at 87%, with 14% Y-o-Y growth in crude steel production.
- ICICI Bank
PAT rose 15.5% to ₹12,768 crore; NII grew 10.6% to ₹21,635 crore. Net interest margin steady at 4.34%.
- HDFC Bank
Consolidated net profit dipped 1.3% to ₹16,258 crore; core net interest margin declined to 3.35%. CASA deposits up 6.1% Y-o-Y.
- Yes Bank
Net profit surged 59.4% to ₹801 crore; net interest margin stable at 2.5%. CASA ratio improved by 200 bps, boosted by 10.8% growth in deposits.
- Union Bank of India
Net profit up 12% to ₹4,116 crore; net interest margin down 29 bps to 2.76%. Net interest income declined 3.18% Y-o-Y.
- Central Bank of India
Net profit climbed 32.84% to ₹1,169 crore; net interest income ₹3,383 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.16%.
- Brigade Enterprises
Acquired 20.19 acres in Bengaluru’s Whitefield–Hoskote corridor for ₹588.33 crore via subsidiary Ananthay Properties Pvt. Ltd.
- Globe Civil Projects
Won ₹172.99 crore EPC order from NBCC for Central University of Punjab infrastructure; project to finish within 21 months.
- Waaree Energies
Subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas secured order to supply 500 MW solar modules to US developer for FY 2026–27.
- Texmaco Rail & Engineering
Received ₹47.77 crore order from Ultratech Cement for BOXNHL wagons and BVCM Brake Van; completion targeted by mid-October 2025.
- PCBL Chemical
Tax demand confirmed at ₹1.55 crore with penalty and interest of ₹1.15 crore for FY 2011-12; no material financial impact expected.
- Dr. Reddy’s
USFDA inspection at Srikakulam facility resulted in seven observations (Form 483); company to address them within the timeline.
