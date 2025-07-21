LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank And Many Major Companies On The List Today

Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Yes Bank And Many Major Companies On The List Today

Q1FY26 earnings show mixed results with Reliance’s stellar profit surge, steady bank performances, and key infrastructure orders. Watch tariff tensions and regulatory impacts as companies balance growth and challenges.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 10:16:42 IST

Stocks to Watch Today, July 21: Ready for a snooze or a surprise?

India’s stock market is gearing up for a flat start, stuck in its familiar range-bound groove as the August 1 tariff deadline creeps closer. At 7:26 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 9 points at 25,018—pretty much hitting the snooze button. Q1FY26 earnings so far? Let’s just say India Inc. hasn’t been dishing out any fireworks, keeping D-street’s mood a bit meh.

Across Asia, it’s a mixed bag. Japan’s Nikkei dipped slightly, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s Kospi are showing some pep with small gains. Meanwhile, US markets barely moved, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hanging tight, waiting for Powell’s next move.

So, what should you watch? Trade tariffs and Powell’s speech. Will earnings rescue the day? Stay tuned—because on D-street, patience might just be the best strategy right now!

Here Are The Stocks To watch Today

  • Reliance Industries
    PAT soared 76.5% to ₹30,783 crore; revenue rose 6% to ₹2,73,252 crore. Retail gross revenue climbed 11%. Strong growth across most verticals except exploration & production.
  • JSW Steel
    Revenue slightly up to ₹43,147 crore. PAT jumped to ₹2,209 crore from ₹867 crore. Capacity utilization at 87%, with 14% Y-o-Y growth in crude steel production.
  • ICICI Bank
    PAT rose 15.5% to ₹12,768 crore; NII grew 10.6% to ₹21,635 crore. Net interest margin steady at 4.34%.
  • HDFC Bank
    Consolidated net profit dipped 1.3% to ₹16,258 crore; core net interest margin declined to 3.35%. CASA deposits up 6.1% Y-o-Y.
  • Yes Bank
    Net profit surged 59.4% to ₹801 crore; net interest margin stable at 2.5%. CASA ratio improved by 200 bps, boosted by 10.8% growth in deposits.
  • Union Bank of India
    Net profit up 12% to ₹4,116 crore; net interest margin down 29 bps to 2.76%. Net interest income declined 3.18% Y-o-Y.
  • Central Bank of India
    Net profit climbed 32.84% to ₹1,169 crore; net interest income ₹3,383 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.16%.
  • Brigade Enterprises
    Acquired 20.19 acres in Bengaluru’s Whitefield–Hoskote corridor for ₹588.33 crore via subsidiary Ananthay Properties Pvt. Ltd.
  • Globe Civil Projects
    Won ₹172.99 crore EPC order from NBCC for Central University of Punjab infrastructure; project to finish within 21 months.
  • Waaree Energies
    Subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas secured order to supply 500 MW solar modules to US developer for FY 2026–27.
  • Texmaco Rail & Engineering
    Received ₹47.77 crore order from Ultratech Cement for BOXNHL wagons and BVCM Brake Van; completion targeted by mid-October 2025.
  • PCBL Chemical
    Tax demand confirmed at ₹1.55 crore with penalty and interest of ₹1.15 crore for FY 2011-12; no material financial impact expected.
  • Dr. Reddy’s
    USFDA inspection at Srikakulam facility resulted in seven observations (Form 483); company to address them within the timeline.

