Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Stays Stead But Silver Steps Ahead, Here Are The Updates From Your City

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Holds Steady, But Don’t Look Away Just Yet!

Gold showed a quiet but steady hand on Monday morning (July 21), refusing to make a dramatic move. On MCX, August 5 contracts ticked up just 0.11% to ₹98,127 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM, modest gains, but gains nonetheless. What’s fueling the flicker? A weaker dollar (down 0.10%) and rising anxiety around the US tariff deadline.

Silver, however, hit the pause button. September 5 contracts dipped 0.01% to ₹1,12,937 per kg, not much, but enough to turn a few heads.

With the August 1 US-EU trade deadline approaching and Trump reportedly eyeing a 15–20% tariff floor, gold may just be holding its breath. So, bullion buffs, don’t tune out. The metal may look calm, but with global tensions simmering, its next move might just catch you off guard.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 91,950

Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900 Noida Rs 91,950 Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900 Lucknow Rs 91,950 Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900 Mumbai Rs 91,800

Rs 1,00,150

Rs 1,13,900 Bengaluru Rs 91,800

Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900 Chennai Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900 Pune Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900 Ahmedabad Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900 Kolkata Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900 Hyderabad Rs 91,800

Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900

Silver Price Today

On July 17, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,13,900 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?

U.S.-EU Trade Tensions

Investors are watching closely as the August 1 U.S. tariff deadline approaches. Safe-haven buying is supporting gold prices.

Weaker U.S. Dollar

The dollar index slipped over 0.10% , making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies and boosting global demand.

Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Remarks from Fed officials (like Governor Waller) suggest a possible rate cut in July , making gold more attractive than interest-bearing assets.

Central Bank Meetings Ahead

Investors await decisions from major global central banks, especially on inflation and policy stance, which could influence gold prices.

Resilient U.S. Economic Data

Strong recent economic indicators are keeping the dollar steady, which can cap major gold rallies.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.

Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., ). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification. Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.

Gold is . If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake. Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.

Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is , so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly. Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak , while fake gold often leaves a black mark.

Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a , while fake gold often leaves a black mark. Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

