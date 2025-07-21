LIVE TV
Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Stays Stead But Silver Steps Ahead, Here Are The Updates From Your City

Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Stays Stead But Silver Steps Ahead, Here Are The Updates From Your City

Gold prices held steady on July 21 as investors watched US-EU trade talks and a weakening dollar. With the August 1 tariff deadline looming, markets remain cautious yet quietly alert.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 10:06:32 IST

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Holds Steady, But Don’t Look Away Just Yet!

Gold showed a quiet but steady hand on Monday morning (July 21), refusing to make a dramatic move. On MCX, August 5 contracts ticked up just 0.11% to ₹98,127 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM, modest gains, but gains nonetheless. What’s fueling the flicker? A weaker dollar (down 0.10%) and rising anxiety around the US tariff deadline.

Silver, however, hit the pause button. September 5 contracts dipped 0.01% to ₹1,12,937 per kg, not much, but enough to turn a few heads.

With the August 1 US-EU trade deadline approaching and Trump reportedly eyeing a 15–20% tariff floor, gold may just be holding its breath. So, bullion buffs, don’t tune out. The metal may look calm, but with global tensions simmering, its next move might just catch you off guard.

Stay curious. Stay alert. And hey, maybe keep a little gold in your gaze.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 91,950
 Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900
Noida Rs 91,950 Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900
Lucknow Rs 91,950 Rs 1,00,300 Rs 1,13,900
Mumbai Rs 91,800
 Rs 1,00,150
 Rs 1,13,900
Bengaluru Rs 91,800
 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900
Chennai Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900
Pune Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900
Ahmedabad Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900
Kolkata Rs 91,800 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900
Hyderabad Rs 91,800
 Rs 1,00,150 Rs 1,13,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 10:00Am)

Silver Price Today

On July 17, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,13,900 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today?

  • U.S.-EU Trade Tensions
    Investors are watching closely as the August 1 U.S. tariff deadline approaches. Safe-haven buying is supporting gold prices.

  • Weaker U.S. Dollar
    The dollar index slipped over 0.10%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies and boosting global demand.

  • Fed Rate Cut Expectations
    Remarks from Fed officials (like Governor Waller) suggest a possible rate cut in July, making gold more attractive than interest-bearing assets.

  • Central Bank Meetings Ahead
    Investors await decisions from major global central banks, especially on inflation and policy stance, which could influence gold prices.

  • Resilient U.S. Economic Data
    Strong recent economic indicators are keeping the dollar steady, which can cap major gold rallies.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

  • Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.
  • Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic. If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.
  •  Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy, so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.
  • Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak, while fake gold often leaves a black mark.
  • Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Gold prices, gold prices today, gold rate, gold rate in india

