Stock Market Today: RED ALERTS AHEAD!! Flat Start, Mixed Signals, Indian Bazaar Braces For A Rollercoaster Ride

Stock Market Today: The market is not very beautiful these days! Let’s Hope Green Only!!!

The market is set to open on a “no one knows what” note today. Last week was a hectic, steep attack on the hearts of investors. But this isn’t the first time chart watchers have seen a consecutive fall in the market! Indians know that a market drop is just a correction — there’s no need to hit the panic button or set the snooze alarm!

The major panic is happening around the world, largely due to American President Donald Trump. His daily tariff tantrums have investors on edge. Many are speculating that he’s doing this to spin the market right around his fingers.

Still, the market is set for a cautious yet hopeful start, with investors showing measured optimism. After recent volatility, there’s a calm sense of balance — no rush to jump in, but steady buying reflecting growing confidence. Positive economic data and reassuring global signals are lifting spirits, even as traders keep a watchful eye on unfolding news.

It’s a day about progress, not surprises — a chance for the market to build on solid foundations. So stay tuned and stay sharp, because today’s steady momentum could pave the way for some promising opportunities ahead

Stock Market In Pre Opening Session: Only Hope Is The Key!

At 7:30 AM, Trends on GIFT Nifty suggest a flat to negative start for India’s broader index today. The index is expected to open lower by around 37.5 points, or 0.15 percent, signaling cautious investor sentiment. At the time of reporting, Nifty futures were trading near the 24,995.50 level, just below the key 25,000 mark. This movement reflects a mix of global cues and domestic factors keeping the market cautious. Traders will be closely watching early action to gauge the market’s direction. Overall, the mood is subdued, with investors taking a wait-and-watch approach amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note at 24,999 with +30.60 (0.12%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 81,918.53 with +160.80 (0.20%) from previous session.

The market fell into reds just after the opening, these seems now a regular market thing!

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Global Mraket Clues

Markets are throwing a bit of a mixed party today. Asian stocks couldn’t decide which way to go after China kept its loan rates steady—no surprises, just business as usual. Back in India, GIFT Nifty’s playing it safe, signaling a flat start. Over in the US, the tariff drama continues as President Trump sticks to his August 1 deadline, stirring trade tensions again. Wall Street’s keeping cool, waiting for big earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq still riding high from last week’s record highs. The Dow dipped a little, thanks to those EU tariff talks raining on the rally. Bond yields dropped as bets on a Fed rate cut grow, with Fed’s Waller nodding yes to a July cut due to a shaky job market. Gold’s shining, oil’s steady despite EU sanctions on Russia, and even Ether got a nice 2% boost after the GENIUS Act got signed. Markets sure know how to keep us entertained

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 21, 2025

Q1FY26 Earnings & Key Updates: UltraTech Cement, Eternal, Havells India, Globe Civil Projects, IDBI Bank : Set to announce Q1 earnings for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. Oberoi Realty, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance, Mahindra Logistics, Dodla Dairy : Also to announce Q1 results on June 21, 2025.

Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance Industries : PAT rose 76.5% to ₹30,783 crore; revenue up 6% to ₹2,73,252 crore; retail gross revenue up 11%. Strong growth except in Exploration & Production. ICICI Bank : PAT at ₹12,768 crore, up 15.5% YoY; NII increased 10.6% to ₹21,635 crore; net interest margin stable at 4.34%. HDFC Bank : Net profit slightly down 1.3% at ₹16,258 crore; core net interest margin down to 3.35%; CASA deposits up 6.1%. JSW Steel : Revenue slightly up to ₹43,147 crore; PAT surged to ₹2,209 crore; capacity utilization at 87%; crude steel production up 14%. PCBL Chemical : Tax demand partly confirmed; company says no material impact on operations or finances. Brigade Enterprises : Acquired 20.19-acre land in Bengaluru’s Whitefield–Hoskote corridor for ₹588.33 crore via subsidiary. Globe Civil Projects : Won EPC order worth ₹172.99 crore from NBCC India Ltd for Central University of Punjab project (21-month timeline). Yes Bank : Net profit up 59.4% at ₹801 crore; net interest margin steady at 2.5%; non-interest income up 46.1%; CASA ratio improved to 32.8%. Dr. Reddy’s : USFDA issued Form 483 with seven observations after recent inspection; company plans to address issues timely. Union Bank of India : Net profit up 12% to ₹4,116 crore; NIM down 29 bps to 2.76%; net interest income down 3.18%. Central Bank of India : Net profit rose 32.84% to ₹1,169 crore; net interest income ₹3,383 crore; NIM at 3.16%. Waaree Energies : Subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas got order for 500 MW solar modules supply in the US for FY 2026–27. Texmaco Rail & Engineering : Received ₹47.77 crore order from Ultratech Cement for BOXNHL wagons and BVCM Brake Van; delivery by mid-Oct 2025



Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ASTEC-RE

MAXIND

TIMESGTY

VIJIFIN

ANUHPHR

HATSUN

Top Losers:

KSOLVES

AUBANK

CEATLTD

MRPL

RCOM

ALPSINDUS

Stock Market On Friday

Bears Take Charge: Nifty Cracks 25K, Sensex Sinks 502 Points – Feeling the Heat Yet?

If you thought the worst was over, the markets just proved otherwise. On July 18, Indian equities extended their losing streak, with the Nifty slipping below the psychological 25,000 mark to close at 24,968.40 — its lowest in a month. The Sensex wasn’t far behind, tumbling 502 points to end at 81,757.73. Ouch!

Only metal and media stocks dared to stay green. The rest? A sea of red. Pharma, FMCG, PSU and private banks, telecom — all took a beating. Axis Bank, Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, and Bharti Airtel led the losers’ pack, while Wipro, Tata Steel, and ONGC tried to play hero (with limited success).

Even the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices couldn’t escape the drag, falling 0.6% each.

Feeling jittery? You’re not alone. The markets are clearly in a mood — and not a good one. Buckle up, because this rollercoaster isn’t slowing down yet

