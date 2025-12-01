Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian equity markets are likely to begin December’s first trading session on a softer note, tracking weakness across Asian peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also signalled a subdued opening for the benchmarks, suggesting muted sentiment at the start of the week. Market movement through the week will be guided by key macroeconomic announcements, global cues, the RBI’s interest rate decision, and the trading patterns of foreign investors.
At 07:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 26,505, down 12 points, indicating a flat-to-negative start for domestic equities.
On the data front, Dalal Street participants are awaiting Industrial Production data for October 2025, GST collection figures, and November automobile sales data, all of which may influence market direction in the coming days.
Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were broadly in the red on Monday as investors awaited fresh manufacturing data from China and grew more confident that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in an 87.4% probability of a rate cut at the Fed’s December 10 meeting.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.66%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.23%.
Overall, these signals indicate that the market is set for a largely flat trading session, influenced by broader global and domestic factors.
Stocks To Watch Today
Auto Sector
-
November automobile sales data due today; auto stocks in focus
-
Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approves merger of SMG with MSIL, effective Dec 1, 2025
Banking & Financials
-
ICICI Bank allots 3,945 NCDs worth ₹3,945 crore
-
HDFC Bank fined ₹91 lakh by RBI; appoints Vibhash Naik as CHRO from Feb 1, 2026
-
PNB Gilts: CFO & CISO Chandra Prakash resigns
-
Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) invests ₹104.47 crore in its subsidiary FTPL
-
Authum Investment & Infrastructure recommends 4:1 bonus issue
Real Estate & Infrastructure
-
Brigade Enterprises signs JDA for high-end Hyderabad project; potential revenue ₹800+ crore
-
Arvind SmartSpaces acquires Ahmedabad high-rise project; topline potential ₹400 crore
-
Godrej Properties emerges highest bidder for 5-acre Neopolis, Kokapet land parcel
-
NCC wins orders worth ₹2,593 crore across buildings, water, and transport divisions
-
HG Infra subsidiary signs Battery Energy Storage agreement with GUVNL (300 MW / 600 MWh)
Energy, Power & Renewables
-
Waaree Energies receives 140 MW solar module order
-
NTPC: NCLT approves resolution plan for Sinnar Thermal Power (1,350 MW) with MAHAGENCO
-
GAIL India: PNGRB revises pipeline tariff to ₹65.69/MMBTU, boosting revenue by ~₹1,200 crore
Telecom
-
Reliance Jio adds 19.97 lakh subscribers
-
Bharti Airtel adds 12.52 lakh subscribers
-
Vodafone Idea loses 20.83 lakh subscribers
-
Tejas Networks receives ₹84.95 crore as first PLI incentive tranche
Metals & Manufacturing
-
Maharashtra Seamless bags ₹217 crore order from ONGC
Pharma & Chemicals
-
Neuland Laboratories approves ₹189 crore capex for new R&D centre in Hyderabad
Retail & Consumer
-
Lenskart Q2 profit rises 19.6% YoY to ₹102.2 crore; revenue up 20.8% YoY
-
EBITDA jumps 44.6% YoY; margin improves to 19.76%
Hospitality
-
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to lease & operate 42-room hotel in Mathura for 12 years
Technology & Services
-
Tata Technologies: CFO Savitha Balachandran resigns; Uttam Gujrati to take over Dec 31, 2025
Bulk Deals
-
Yatharth Hospital: Promoter Neena Tyagi sells 56.33 lakh shares worth ₹403.93 crore
-
Kotak MF buys 8 lakh shares; Carnelian buys 5.5 lakh shares
F&O Ban
-
Sammaan Capital
