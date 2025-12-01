Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Waaree Energies, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Tata Tech And Many Other In Focus Today

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian equity markets are likely to begin December’s first trading session on a softer note, tracking weakness across Asian peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also signalled a subdued opening for the benchmarks, suggesting muted sentiment at the start of the week. Market movement through the week will be guided by key macroeconomic announcements, global cues, the RBI’s interest rate decision, and the trading patterns of foreign investors.

At 07:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 26,505, down 12 points, indicating a flat-to-negative start for domestic equities.

On the data front, Dalal Street participants are awaiting Industrial Production data for October 2025, GST collection figures, and November automobile sales data, all of which may influence market direction in the coming days.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were broadly in the red on Monday as investors awaited fresh manufacturing data from China and grew more confident that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in an 87.4% probability of a rate cut at the Fed’s December 10 meeting.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.66%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.23%.

Overall, these signals indicate that the market is set for a largely flat trading session, influenced by broader global and domestic factors.

Stocks To Watch Today

Auto Sector

November automobile sales data due today; auto stocks in focus

Maruti Suzuki: NCLT approves merger of SMG with MSIL, effective Dec 1, 2025

Banking & Financials

ICICI Bank allots 3,945 NCDs worth ₹3,945 crore

HDFC Bank fined ₹91 lakh by RBI; appoints Vibhash Naik as CHRO from Feb 1, 2026

PNB Gilts: CFO & CISO Chandra Prakash resigns

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) invests ₹104.47 crore in its subsidiary FTPL

Authum Investment & Infrastructure recommends 4:1 bonus issue

Real Estate & Infrastructure

Brigade Enterprises signs JDA for high-end Hyderabad project; potential revenue ₹800+ crore

Arvind SmartSpaces acquires Ahmedabad high-rise project; topline potential ₹400 crore

Godrej Properties emerges highest bidder for 5-acre Neopolis, Kokapet land parcel

NCC wins orders worth ₹2,593 crore across buildings, water, and transport divisions

HG Infra subsidiary signs Battery Energy Storage agreement with GUVNL (300 MW / 600 MWh)

Energy, Power & Renewables

Waaree Energies receives 140 MW solar module order

NTPC: NCLT approves resolution plan for Sinnar Thermal Power ( 1,350 MW ) with MAHAGENCO

GAIL India: PNGRB revises pipeline tariff to ₹65.69/MMBTU, boosting revenue by ~₹1,200 crore

Telecom

Reliance Jio adds 19.97 lakh subscribers

Bharti Airtel adds 12.52 lakh subscribers

Vodafone Idea loses 20.83 lakh subscribers

Tejas Networks receives ₹84.95 crore as first PLI incentive tranche

Metals & Manufacturing

Maharashtra Seamless bags ₹217 crore order from ONGC

Pharma & Chemicals

Neuland Laboratories approves ₹189 crore capex for new R&D centre in Hyderabad

Retail & Consumer

Lenskart Q2 profit rises 19.6% YoY to ₹102.2 crore ; revenue up 20.8% YoY

EBITDA jumps 44.6% YoY; margin improves to 19.76%

Hospitality

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to lease & operate 42-room hotel in Mathura for 12 years

Technology & Services

Tata Technologies: CFO Savitha Balachandran resigns; Uttam Gujrati to take over Dec 31, 2025

Bulk Deals

Yatharth Hospital: Promoter Neena Tyagi sells 56.33 lakh shares worth ₹403.93 crore

Kotak MF buys 8 lakh shares; Carnelian buys 5.5 lakh shares

F&O Ban

Sammaan Capital

