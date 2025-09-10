Tata Capital Targets $18B Valuation: This IPO Will Make You Rethink Green Investing

Tata Capital, an important non-banking financial company (NBFC) under the banner of Tata Group, has formally started its global and domestic roadshows ahead of its highly projected public offer.

The valuation of the company is around $18 billion, and is projecting itself as one of the leaders in India’s green finance sector, with a focus on sustainable investments options in clean energy along with green technology.

Tata Capital IPO: Green Finance Takes Center Stage

Tata Capital highlighted its leadership in green financing in a recent roadshow. The company stated a significant rush in its cleantech loan book, which crossed ₹18,000 crore in fiscal year 2025, a sharp rise from ₹10,400 crore in FY 2023.

This development, at a multiple annual growth rate of 31.8%, highlights the company’s expanding footprint in supporting renewable energy projects and sustainable infrastructure. As part of its pitch, Tata Capital emphasized its participation in over 500 renewable energy projects, enabling the development of additional 22,400 MW of clean energy capacity in India.

A Strategic Push into Home Finance for Tata Capital

Additionally, to its green finance portfolio, Tata Capital is also pushing into the home finance market, another key feature of its business model. The company’s roadshow performance emphasized this as part of its broader strategy to expand its offerings.

Tata Capital IPO: Strong Player for India’s Net-Zero Targets

India’s striving goal of attaining net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 will need huge capital inflows, mostly into renewable energy and clean technology sectors. Tata Capital emphasis on green finance positions the company well to attract capital from both domestic and international investors. The company’s capability to promote purpose-driven capital for large-scale renewable projects is realized as a strategic advantage, equally for investors and the broader goals of India’s energy shift.

As the IPO draws near, financial experts evaluate Tata Capital’s robust cleantech portfolio as one of its key differentiators in the financial services space, making the company an attractive investment choice for those looking for experiencing India’s rapidly evolving green economy.

