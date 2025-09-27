Tata Motors Announces Big Move: Key Leadership Changes Before Its Demerger

Tata Motors has disclosed its significant leadership changes as it moves ahead with its strategies to demerge its commercial vehicle business to TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), a fresh entity for the group company. This leadership shift comes as the company plans its demerger, which is to be done by October 1, 2025.

This reshuffling is a part of the long-term strategy of Tata Motors, in order to improve its focus on its core business areas and strengthen collaborations with its global businesses, mainly Jaguar Land Rover.

Tata Motors Demerger & Leadership Change: Key Appointments in Tata Motors

As part of the change in leadership position, Girish Wagh, who is now the Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel of Tata Motors, will quit from his role effective from October 1, 2025. He will become the Managing Director and CEO of TMLCV, the recently formed entity responsible for the company’s operation related to the commercial vehicle.

Also, Shailesh Chandra, who at present leads Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, will be assigned the role of Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors, operative from October 1, 2025. Chandra’s joining signals the company’s commitment to increase its focus on electrification and growth in the passenger vehicle sector, which is key to Tata Motors’ future strategy in India and abroad.

Strategic Reshuffle to Align with Demerger Plans of Tata Motors

This shuffling in senior leadership come as Tata Motors aligns its corporate structure subsequent the sanction of a Composite Scheme of prearrangement by the National Company Law Tribunal. The demerger will affect in Tata Motors shareholders getting one equity share of TMLCV for every share of Tata Motors they have.

Also, the Group CFO P.B. Balaji will step down and will be assigned the new responsibility of Uk based CEO at Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. He will also contribute as a non-executive, non-independent director to the Board of Tata Motors. Dhiman Gupta will replace P.B. Balaji as a Chief Financial Officer.

Tata Motors is placing itself for a dynamic and progressive future through this demerger and change in senior leadership positions. The company addresses both present challenges and long-term prospects in the automotive industry.

