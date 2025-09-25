LIVE TV
Tata Motors Shares: Had A HUMPTY DUMPTY GREAT FALL Amid JLR Cyberattack, Q1 FY26 Earnings Drop 30%

Tata Motors shares fell sharply due to a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover, causing billions in potential losses. Q1 FY26 earnings showed a 30% profit decline amid revenue and margin drops.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 25, 2025 12:38:33 IST

Tata Motors Shares Crash Following the JLR Cyberattack

The shares of Tata Motors suffered a blow on September 25, when it was announced that its luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had experienced a severe cyberattack. JLR could lose billions of pounds due to the attack. Because of this, the stock of Tata Motors declined by almost 4 percent throughout the day and also declined by almost 7 percent within the last five days.

As stated by Financial Times, JLR would lose over £3.5 billion in revenue and approximately £1.3 billion in profit, should it not resume making cars until November. When the attack occurred, JLR was yet to take insurance cover, which means that the losses may not be covered.

This has caused investors to be concerned about the future earnings of Tata Motors and the overall effect on the company. The way the company will deal with this challenge will have to be seen.

Tata Motors Share Price Decline Today

  • Tata Motors shares have fallen 12% year-to-date.
  • Shares lost over 7% in the last five trading sessions.
  • On September 25, shares hit a low of ₹657.10 on the National Stock Exchange.
  • Shares traded around ₹659.35, down 3.46% on September 25.
  • The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹2.43 lakh crore.

Tata Motors Share: Q1 FY26 Profit and Revenue Dip

The business performance of Tata Motors in Q1 FY26 revealed a decline in earnings compared to the previous year.

The firm recorded a net profit of ₹3,924 crore, which is 30% less than the net profit of ₹5,643 crore it made during the same period last year. There was also decreased revenue, down by 2.5% to ₹1.04 lakh crore. Operating profit suffered a greater blow as it declined by 33% to ₹10,224 crore.

Its operating profit margin reduced to 9.79%. In general, Tata Motors experienced a challenging quarter, recording lower profits and revenue than the previous period. This performance is an indication of the issues that the firm is in the process of addressing.

JLR’s Contribution To Tata Motors’ Performance:

  • JLR revenues declined 9.2% to £6.6 billion in Q1.
  • EBIT margins dropped to 4.0%, down 490 basis points.
  • Performance impacted by a decline in vehicle volumes.
  • Profitability decreased significantly during the quarter.
  • US trade tariffs negatively affected JLR’s results.

JLR Extends Production Halt Amid Cyberattack, Ensures Safety And Support

Picture this: factories from England to India have all hit the “pause” button thanks to a nasty cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Yep, no cars rolling off the line for now!

According to reports, Jaguar Land Rover has extended its production pause until October 1, 2025, and they’re keeping everyone, from workers to suppliers, in the loop.

They’re working round-the-clock with cyber attack crisis and law enforcement to get things back on track safely. If you’re connected to JLR, it’s definitely a rough ride. So, what do you think, The big question coming forward is, will this hiccup speed up their comeback or slow things down even more?

The JLR company gave statements and it said –

“Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident,” the JLR had said in a statement.

“We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation. Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner,” it said.

(With Inputs)
Tags: business newsJLRtata motors

QUICK LINKS