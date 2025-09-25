Tata Motors Shares: Had A HUMPTY DUMPTY GREAT FALL Amid JLR Cyberattack, Q1 FY26 Earnings Drop 30%

Tata Motors Shares Crash Following the JLR Cyberattack

The shares of Tata Motors suffered a blow on September 25, when it was announced that its luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) had experienced a severe cyberattack. JLR could lose billions of pounds due to the attack. Because of this, the stock of Tata Motors declined by almost 4 percent throughout the day and also declined by almost 7 percent within the last five days.

As stated by Financial Times, JLR would lose over £3.5 billion in revenue and approximately £1.3 billion in profit, should it not resume making cars until November. When the attack occurred, JLR was yet to take insurance cover, which means that the losses may not be covered.

This has caused investors to be concerned about the future earnings of Tata Motors and the overall effect on the company. The way the company will deal with this challenge will have to be seen.

Tata Motors Share Price Decline Today

Tata Motors shares have fallen 12% year-to-date.

Shares lost over 7% in the last five trading sessions.

On September 25, shares hit a low of ₹657.10 on the National Stock Exchange.

Shares traded around ₹659.35, down 3.46% on September 25.

The company’s market capitalization stands at ₹2.43 lakh crore.

Tata Motors Share: Q1 FY26 Profit and Revenue Dip

The business performance of Tata Motors in Q1 FY26 revealed a decline in earnings compared to the previous year.

The firm recorded a net profit of ₹3,924 crore, which is 30% less than the net profit of ₹5,643 crore it made during the same period last year. There was also decreased revenue, down by 2.5% to ₹1.04 lakh crore. Operating profit suffered a greater blow as it declined by 33% to ₹10,224 crore.

Its operating profit margin reduced to 9.79%. In general, Tata Motors experienced a challenging quarter, recording lower profits and revenue than the previous period. This performance is an indication of the issues that the firm is in the process of addressing.