Home > Business > Tata Projects Selected as EPC Partner for SAF One’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: January 20, 2026 18:55:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Tata Projects Limited, one of India’s leading technology-led engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and a key part of the Tata Group, has been selected by SAF One Energy Management Limited as its EPC partner for a HEFA-based (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids) Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project in the Middle East.

Advancing the transition to low-carbon aviation, the project will convert used cooking oil (UCO) and other waste oils and fats into SAF, playing a pivotal role in regional and global decarbonization by enabling the production of low-carbon aviation fuel and reducing dependence on conventional fossil-based jet fuel. It also marks an important milestone in SAF One’s plans to develop a global portfolio of Sustainable Aviation Fuel facilities, including one in India.

As an EPC partnerTata Projects will deliver an integrated, scalable project solution, leveraging its approach of standardised designsadvanced construction methodologies, and optimised modular execution strategies. This approach is aimed at improving schedule predictability, optimising capital efficiency, and enabling faster replication of SAF facilities across multiple geographies.

The project configuration integrates globally proven process technologies for feedstock pre-treatment and hydroprocessing, ensuring flexibility across multiple waste-based feedstocks and compliance with ASTM D7566 international SAF specifications. Tata Projects’ role encompasses overall project integration, constructability-driven design development, and execution readiness for a first-of-its-kind SAF facility in the region.

Commenting on the development, Rajiv Menon, President & COO – Energy & Industrial Business, Tata Projects Limited, said,

“Sustainable Aviation Fuel represents one of the most immediate and scalable levers for aviation decarbonization. Our collaboration with SAF One reflects a shared focus on creating repeatable, efficient, and execution-ready SAF infrastructure. By combining standardized design philosophies with modular construction and disciplined project delivery, we aim to enable faster deployment of SAF projects globally.”

Deepak Munganahalli, Co-founder and CEO of SAF One, added,

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Projects for this SAF project. Their experience in delivering complex energy infrastructure under a fixed-price, lump-sum turnkey EPC model, together with a strong focus on safety, constructability, and standardization, aligns well with SAF One’s ‘design once, build many’ approach as we progress a scalable pipeline of SAF projects across regions.”

This partnership reinforces Tata Projects’ position as a partner of choice for energy transition projects, supporting clients with scalable delivery models that balance sustainability objectives with execution certainty. Tata Projects and SAF One are also advancing discussions on a Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in India, underscoring a shared commitment to building resilient, future-ready SAF infrastructure in high-growth aviation markets.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 6:55 PM IST
Tags: press-release-pnn

