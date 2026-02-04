LIVE TV
Home > Business > TCS Share Price Slides Below ₹3,050 Today: Anthropic AI Fears and Nasdaq Drop Trigger Sector-Wide Selloff on Dalal Street

TCS Share Price Slides Below ₹3,050 Today: Anthropic AI Fears and Nasdaq Drop Trigger Sector-Wide Selloff on Dalal Street

TCS share price tumbled to ₹3,027.20 on February 4, 2026, down over 6%, as investors reacted to Anthropic AI, weak US tech cues, and brokerage warnings, raising sector-wide concerns.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 4, 2026 11:42:47 IST

TCS Share Price Today: Hard Hit Amid Sector Weakness

The TCS shares are experiencing a negative trading day. The stock price decreased to ₹3,031.60 at 10:50 AM IST on February 4, 2026, after reaching an intraday low of ₹3,031.20 and dropping from its previous closing price of ₹3,225.30 by ₹182.70, which equals 5.66%. TCS investors experienced continuous market fluctuations resembling an unrestrained rollercoaster ride.

Dalal Street’s IT park suffers losses while TCS operates at decreased levels. The Nifty IT Index has declined by approximately 6%, as Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech have decreased their stock values between 5.5% and 6.7%.

The TCS stock panic has occurred because multiple factors created fear among investors. Investors decided to sell TCS stock due to three main factors: Anthropic’s AI products disrupting conventional IT operations, Nasdaq’s overnight performance, and the brokerage analysis from Jefferies. TCS share prices began to decline when they fell below essential moving average thresholds.

TCS shareholders need to understand whether this market decline is a short-term correction or the beginning of a major market decline.

What Is The Reasons Behind TCS Share Price Fall?

  • AI Threat from Anthropic
    Anthropic developed its Claude tools for legal work, sales operations, marketing activities, and data analysis tasks. Investors worry these automated systems could reduce demand for conventional IT solutions, impacting TCS revenue.
  • Weak US & European Market Cues
    The Nasdaq declined over 1.4%, wiping out approximately $300 billion in market value. TCS, with significant revenue exposure to US and European markets, felt immediate investor pressure.
  • Brokerage Downgrade
    Jefferies downgraded Indian IT and reduced sector allocation, signaling caution. This advisory prompted foreign investors to sell TCS shares, intensifying market concerns and short-term selling pressure.
  • Technical Selling Pressure
    TCS shares fell below key 5-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages. Traders triggered automatic stop-loss orders, accelerating the intraday decline and amplifying stock volatility.

Market Implication: TCS Share Price on the Edge

The stock performance of TCS shares provides investors with an intense experience that resembles a thrill-seeking activity. TCS shares declined to ₹3,027.20 after trading at that price, which represented a loss of ₹198.10 or 6.14% at 11:35 AM IST on February 4, 2026. The sharp decline in the market shows current business concerns about artificial intelligence technology because Anthropic’s Claude tools have created fears that traditional IT services will become less valuable. The situation becomes more urgent when you combine present economic decline with current weak US tech market indicators.

Traders are glued to screens, wondering: is this just a short-lived wobble or the start of a deeper downtrend? The stock movement of TCS today creates a suspenseful atmosphere that keeps all observers interested.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: AI Jitters Shake IT Giants: Wipro, Infosys, TCS Plunge as Anthropic AI Triggers ‘SaaSpocalypse,’ Sparking Sector Selloff

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:42 AM IST
Tags: tcs share price

QUICK LINKS