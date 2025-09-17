TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

TechD Cybersecurity Limited, one of the rising players in India’s cybersecurity space, is open for its IPO subscription till today. The IPO was opened on September 15, 2025 and will close today, September 17, 2025. The company focusses in innovative cybersecurity services, together with detecting threat, managing risks, and providing solutions.

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 17, 2025 14:00:13 IST

TechD Cybersecurity Limited, one of the rising players in India’s cybersecurity space, is open for its IPO subscription from September 15, 2025 till September 17, 2025. This fresh IPO issue targets to raise funds through a 100% book-built offer with an emphasis on innovation in digital security.

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: IPO Specifics at a Glance

•    IPO Opening At: September 15, 2025
•    IPO Closing At: September 17, 2025
•    Issue Size: 20,20,200 Equity Shares 
•    Price Band: Rs.183- Rs.193 
•    Lot Size: 600 equity shares
•    Book Running Lead Managers: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited
•    Sponsor Bank: Yes Bank Limited
•    Registrar: Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited

Tentative Important Dates of TechD Cybersecurity Limited IPO:

•    Expected Allotment: September 19, 2025 
•    Refunds Initiated: September 22, 2025
•    Credit of Shares to Demat A/c: September 23, 2025 
•    Date of Listing to the Stock Market: September 25, 2025 

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: Subscription Status on Day 3

As of Day 3, the IPO is 342.41 times subscribed. Segment-wise consolidated investors participation:

•    Total Consolidated Subscription: 342.41x
•    Retail Institutional Investors: 407.59x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 58.09x
•    NIIs Investors: 689.95x 
(Data: September 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM)

TechD Cybersecurity Limited: Company Overview

TechD Cybersecurity Limited functions in the critical area of cybersecurity solutions, concentrating on safeguarding enterprises and digital properties against emerging cyber threats. The company focusses in innovative cybersecurity services, together with detecting threat, managing risks, and providing solutions. With cyber-attacks growing worldwide, the objective of the TechD is to benefit from its increasing market size by giving innovative, scalable products to clients from various industries, contributing to safer digital ecosystems.

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Adani Enterprises Receives LoA For The Prestigious Ropeway Project Between Sonprayag And Kedarnath

Tags: ipoIPO newsshare marketShare Market IPOShare Market Newsstock marketStock Market IPOTechD CybersecurityTechD Cybersecurity IPO

RELATED News

Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Exclusive-Vitol and Glencore set to make formal bids for Chevron's Singapore refinery stake, sources say
India Emerges as a Strong Growth Driver in Hong Kong's MICE Tourism
Explainer | PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: 75 Game-Changing Initiatives Quietly Powering India’s Business Growth, Inside Each Policy That Revolutionized The Economy
STMicro to invest $60 million in French plant facing restructuring

LATEST NEWS

"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
At big tech, company staff clash with management over Middle East war
Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar Teases Wedding Plans With Awez Darbar After Getting Evicted: ‘Families Are Already….’
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?
TechD Cybersecurity IPO Ends Today: Will Investors Successfully Hack The Market After Oversubscription?

QUICK LINKS