Tehseen Poonawalla vs Shehzad Poonawalla: Here's How Rich The Brothers Are, Their Net Worth Revealed

Tehseen Poonawalla vs Shehzad Poonawalla: Here’s How Rich The Brothers Are, Their Net Worth Revealed

Tehseen Poonawalla and Shehzad Poonawalla are well-known names in India’s political and media landscape. While they share a surname and frequent television presence, their professional journeys and income streams differ, reflecting in their estimated net worth.

Tehseen Poonawalla And Shehzad Poonawalla (Pic Credits: X)
Tehseen Poonawalla And Shehzad Poonawalla (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 4, 2026 12:24:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tehseen Poonawalla vs Shehzad Poonawalla: Here’s How Rich The Brothers Are, Their Net Worth Revealed

Tehseen Poonawalla and Shehzad Poonawalla are well-known names in India’s political and media landscape. While they share a surname and frequent television presence, their professional journeys and income streams differ, reflecting in their estimated net worth.

Also, in a recent case BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that his mother sustained serious injuries after being deliberately hit by a car in Pune. He said the accused fled the spot after ramming the vehicle into her and urged authorities to take swift action. According to Poonawalla, his mother is critically injured and scheduled to undergo surgery. He also appealed to the public to pray for her recovery while police investigate the incident.

Tehseen Poonawalla And Shehzad Poonawalla: Net Worth Comparison And Public Profiles

Tehseen Poonawalla is widely recognised as a political commentator, columnist, life coach and media personality. He rose to prominence through television debates, public speaking engagements and reality TV appearances. Various public profiles estimate his net worth in the range of approximately ₹10 crore, though no official figures have been disclosed. His earnings are believed to come largely from media appearances, writing, consulting and speaking engagements.

Shehzad Poonawalla, on the other hand, is a lawyer by training and a political spokesperson by profession. Having been active in student politics earlier, he later emerged as a prominent voice in national political debates. There is no publicly available data regarding the specific net worth of BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Tehseen Poonawalla And Shehzad Poonawalla: Different Career Paths

Despite operating in different professional spaces, both Tehseen and Shehzad Poonawalla are estimated to have comparable financial standings. Unlike business-linked members of the broader Poonawalla surname, neither is associated with large industrial enterprises. Their wealth is primarily attributed to professional services and sustained media engagement.

As the investigation into the Pune incident continues, the focus remains on identifying the accused and ensuring accountability, while Shehzad Poonawalla’s mother remains under medical care.

(Disclaimer: The net worth figures mentioned in this article are based on publicly available information, media reports and estimates from open sources. Actual assets, income and financial details may vary. NewsX does not independently verify these figures and does not take responsibility for their accuracy or completeness. This information is provided for general awareness only and should not be treated as an official or legal assessment of any individual’s finances.)

ALSO READ: AI Jitters Shake IT Giants: Wipro, Infosys, TCS Plunge as Anthropic AI Triggers ‘SaaSpocalypse,’ Sparking Sector Selloff

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 12:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tehseen Poonawalla vs Shehzad Poonawalla: Here’s How Rich The Brothers Are, Their Net Worth Revealed

