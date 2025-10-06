Telangana Secures $1 Billion Investment From US Pharma Giant Eli Lilly

In a major boost to Telangana’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector, US-based pharma major Eli Lilly has announced a $1 billion investment to set up a new manufacturing plant and quality centre in Hyderabad. The investment, one of the largest in recent years, is expected to create significant job opportunities and further strengthen Telangana’s position as a global life sciences hub.

The announcement came after an Eli Lilly global delegation met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.

Despite competition from multiple Indian states, Eli Lilly chose Telangana for the mega project owing to its robust ecosystem marked by skilled manpower, strong infrastructure, and proactive government support.

The company’s decision underscores its continued trust in Telangana’s leadership, following the inauguration of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on August 4 this year.

The new facility will expand Eli Lilly’s capacity to develop and manufacture medicines targeting diabetes, obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions. Recruitment for the Hyderabad facility will begin soon, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control experts, and management professionals.

Thanking the Eli Lilly delegation for choosing Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured full government support for the company’s future expansion plans. He highlighted Hyderabad’s historic role in India’s pharmaceutical growth, tracing it back to Indira Gandhi’s establishment of IDPL in 1965.

“Indira Gandhi’s initiative in 1965 is the reason Hyderabad stands today as a hub of bulk drug manufacturing. The city was also at the epicentre of global COVID vaccine production,” the Chief Minister said.

“Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here.” The Chief Minister also outlined plans to transform Telangana into a knowledge and innovation hub, mentioning the upcoming Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) at Genome Valley and the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad—chaired by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said Eli Lilly’s expansion is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its emerging leadership in advanced healthcare manufacturing.

Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly International, stated that the investment reaffirms the company’s confidence in India as a hub for capability building and global supply operations.

With the new facility, Eli Lilly will manufacture in Telangana and supply medicines globally, marking another milestone in Hyderabad’s journey as a global centre for pharmaceutical excellence.

