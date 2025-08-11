LIVE TV
Tesla Opens Second Experience Centre, Charging Station In Delhi, Know Where The First One Is?

Tesla Opens Second Experience Centre, Charging Station In Delhi, Know Where The First One Is?

Tesla Delhi showroom: Elon Musk's Tesla on Monday inaugurated its second experience centre in India at Aero City in Delhi, along with the city's first Tesla Charging Station. The first such centre was launched at the Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on June 15.

Tesla (Photo: X/@Tesla)
Tesla (Photo: X/@Tesla)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 11, 2025 16:52:00 IST

Tesla Delhi showroom: Elon Musk’s Tesla on Monday inaugurated its second experience centre in India at Aero City in Delhi, along with the city’s first Tesla Charging Station. The first such centre was launched at the Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on June 15.

It marked the official entry of Tesla into the Indian market. According to reports, Tesla Experience Centres are places where you can experience the company’s cars and the technology they offer. These centres are direct sales and not a traditional dealership.

Tesla’s Experience Centre In Delhi Is Second In Country

The report said that the new Aerocity showroom houses two cars. The company has taken a lease of around 8,200 sq ft of commercial space here, while the rent is Rs 17.22 lakh on a 9-year lease. 

At Delhi’s Centre, Tesla will bring its Model Y, which was first officially launched in India. It is a midsize electric SUV with two models: Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 60 lakhs) and Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 68 lakhs). 

The Model Y has a speed range from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and offers a supercharging boost of 267 km in 15 minutes.

In a press release, Tesla noted that customers purchasing a new vehicle this quarter would receive a complimentary wall connector, allowing at-home or workplace charging. The company says this helps drivers begin each day with a full charge, reducing costs and removing the need to visit fuel stations.

Tags: electric vehiclesTeslaTesla Charging StationTesla Experience Centre

Tesla Opens Second Experience Centre, Charging Station In Delhi, Know Where The First One Is?

