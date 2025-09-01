This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why

To enhance engagement at the India Mobile Congress 2025 and provide a seamless, intelligent experience for attendees, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday launched the AI-powered interactive mobile application.

The 9th edition of IMC will be held from October 8 to 11, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi.

The India Mobile Congress 2025 app offers a suite of next-generation features designed to streamline access and enhance the participant experience.

The app will enable users to live-stream sessions in real-time, allowing participants to engage from anywhere in the world.

A standout innovation in this year’s app is IMC Suggests, an AI-powered concierge that tailors recommendations based on user interests, suggesting sessions, networking opportunities and F&B zones to optimise engagement and comfort.

Meetings and schedules are seamlessly integrated with personal calendars to keep attendees organised throughout the event.

The app also amplifies networking possibilities, enabling real-time connections, chats and meeting scheduling among participants, exhibitors, startups and partners. The startups will receive exclusive opportunities to connect with investors and mentors through the new application, amplifying collaboration and innovation at the forum.

Featuring the new Snippet tool, IMC 2025 leverages artificial intelligence to curate and generate shareable short video highlights from popular sessions, enhancing the event’s reach and impact across social media platforms.

The Co-Pilot chatbot serves as a personal assistant providing instant answers regarding session details, speaker bios, venue logistics, parking, Wi-Fi access, transportation and nearby attractions, ensuring participants have all crucial information at their fingertips.

Adding interactive fun, attendees can capture moments with the in-app photo booth, instantly share photos on social media and explore them later using AI-powered face recognition in the gallery. Live polls and contests embedded in the app foster continuous engagement and excitement throughout the event.

As innovation becomes the backbone of the country, the IMC 2025 app is designed to be student and youth-friendly, offering seamless guidance for an immersive experience. IMC 2025 will actively engage young minds, providing access to cutting-edge technologies that can inspire their future endeavours and also ensure meaningful opportunities for them to participate, learn and connect with industry leaders and emerging digital platforms. (Inputs from ANI)

