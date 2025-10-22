LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Business > TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 15:10:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

By Akriti Shah (Reuters) -Shares of Texas Instruments sank more than 8% on Wednesday in premarket trading, after the chipmaker's downbeat fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook deepened worries over a drawn-out recovery in the analog chip market as tariff uncertainty plagues the wider industry. While TI has reduced some of its business exposure to the Trump administration's tariffs through trade deals, uncertainty over additional levies and trade negotiations has weighed on investor sentiment and delayed the pace of recovery. "The recovery pace is much more gradual than anticipated," said J.P. Morgan analysts, adding the wider industry "could still be muted by tariff/trade and sluggish auto recovery". Trump said in August the U.S. would impose a tariff of about 100% on imports of semiconductors but offered an exemption to companies that are manufacturing in the country or have committed to do so. However, this was not a formal tariff announcement, and it remains unclear how companies would be impacted. TI forecast fourth-quarter revenue to be $4.4 billion and earnings per share to be $1.26, both well below Street forecasts. The Dallas-based company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.48 per share, just shy of consensus expectations of $1.49, with restructuring charges and lower gross margins weighing on results.     TI has pledged more than $60 billion to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint, underscoring its commitment to onshoring chip supply chains. Following the results, at least five brokerages have cut their price targets on the stock. The stock has fallen about 3.5% so far this year, giving it a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, compared with rivals Analog Devices and Micron Technology, 26.24 and 11.98, respectively. (Reporting by Akriti Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trade with Africa not a game of Minecraft, says Nigerian minister

Heineken to sell less beer in 2025 as demand falters

China overtakes US as Germany's top trading partner

Hermes sees "very slight" China improvement as Q3 sales rise 9.6%

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Major Cities

LATEST NEWS

Squid Game Star Lee Jung Involved In An Online Scam? Woman Duped Of 500 Million KRW After THIS Happened

Five silent risk factors of osteoporosis

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

New Delhi AQI Today: Full List of Delhi’s Worst-Affected Areas post-Diwali – Check who top the List

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Can India Bounce Back Against Australia At Adelaide?

BRIEF-Opticept Technologies Establishes Global Sales Organization

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

The Last Railway Line Of India: Video Goes Viral On Instagram

Jaguar Land Rover hack cost UK economy an estimated $2.5 billion, report says

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery
TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery
TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery
TI shares slide as bleak outlook signals delayed industry recovery
QUICK LINKS