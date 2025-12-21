Top Upcoming IPOs To Watch In India In 2026: Reliance Jio, PhonePe, SBI Mutual Fund, NSE IPO, Zepto And Many Other

Upcoming IPOs: India IPO Market will Shine in 2026
The Indian stock market has always been an entertainer for investors, and 2026 is set to be the most exciting year so far. The market is about to face one of the biggest pipelines after the record-breaking IPO tsunami in 2025. Prime Database says that 84 companies have received SEBI approval already, with an aim of raising a mind-blowing ₹1.14 lakh crore.
Meanwhile, 108 other firms are in line with a target of ₹1.46 lakh crore. It is more than 190 companies and a potential of ₹2.5 lakh crore on the table! The IPO launch, as well as the involvement of traders, investors, and even the general public, creates a promising image.
As new-age technology companies, the old giants, and all the others bide farewell to the newcomers pre-empting the entry, the Indian markets are set to be on a spectacular ride in the year 2026.
Most-Awaited Upcoming IPOs To Watch In 2026
|IPO Name
|Details
|PhonePe IPO
|Bengaluru-based digital payments platform filed confidential DRHP with SEBI in October. Plans to raise $1.5B (₹12,000 crore) via fresh issue and OFS.
|Reliance Jio IPO
|Could be among the largest in Indian market history. Bloomberg suggests a valuation up to $170 billion. Mukesh Ambani indicated listing may happen in H1 2026.
|SBI Mutual Fund IPO
|SBI Mutual Fund appointed merchant bankers; boards approved a 12-month timeline for proposed IPO.
|Zepto IPO
|Grocery delivery company preparing for ~$500M IPO in Mumbai, possibly next week. Funds to support expansion; mix of fresh equity and secondary stake sales.
|Flipkart IPO
|NCLT approved merger of eight Flipkart entities on Dec 18, moving closer to Indian domicile ahead of public listing.
|NSE IPO
|Long-anticipated IPO generating strong investor buzz. SEBI chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey confident it will proceed. NSE’s unlisted shares trading around ₹1,950 each.
