Home > Business > Travel News Services and TNSI Retail Expansion Plan Targets 100 Stores Across India by 2027

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 21, 2026 16:56:12 IST

New Delhi [India], February 20: The journey of Travel News Services and TNSI Retail is moving with clear direction. 8 new outlets opened across key travel and education hubs in January 2026 and locations included airports in Vadodara, Udaipur, Kochi and Chennai. More stores launched in universities at Sonipat and Sohna plus stations of Delhi Metro. Each opening followed planned execution and clear market study.

Managing Director Atul Jain is guiding this expansion with a structured approach. The plan focuses on balance between growth and profit rather than fast expansion alone. The company is not chasing numbers blindly. Instead it studies demand, location strength, and customer flow before entering a market. This disciplined model helps reduce risk and keeps operations steady. The leadership believes long term success comes from stable stores, not just many stores.

The company operates with specialised formats designed for different needs. Globiq serves quick travel essentials for passengers on the move. Teddy N Tales focuses on toys and gifts that attract families and impulse buyers. Authentic India offers traditional souvenirs inspired by Indian craft heritage. These formats allow the business to serve multiple customer types while maintaining a clear identity for each store concept.

The organisation runs a network of more than 150 outlets including over 50 self owned stores and more than 100 partner run locations. Each outlet works like an independent business unit with targets for sales and cost control. Inventory is monitored closely and product mix is adjusted based on customer demand and this system ensures every store contributes to revenue and profit. The method shows that strong systems can matter more than large numbers in retail success.

The next milestone is crossing 100 self owned stores by financial year 2026 to 2027. Several sites are already in final stages of setup with investment plans and timelines prepared. The expansion strategy is based on data, location study, and operational readiness. This shows a long term vision rather than short term rush. With a steady plan and clear targets, the company aims to strengthen its position in India’s travel retail market while building a profitable and future ready network.

You can visit Atul Jain’s LinkedIn post through this link: Atul Jain

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:56 PM IST
