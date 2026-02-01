Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: On February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, her ninth straight national budget and the first budget to be presented by India on a Sunday. The Budget is expected to strike a balance between growth, fiscal prudence and development priorities in a strenuous global economic environment and maintain the momentum in vital areas like infrastructure, technology as well as social welfare.

Key Points Of Union Budget 2026 Highlights:

Seamless cargo clearance: Cargo approvals will be processed through a single digital window by the end of this financial year for faster trade operations.

Customs duty exemptions: No customs duty on microwave oven parts, aviation raw materials, sodium antimonate, and goods for battery energy storage systems.

Boost to clean and nuclear energy: Imports for nuclear power projects will be duty-free till 2035, supporting long term clean energy goals.

Tax reforms on buybacks: Buybacks will be taxed as capital gains for all shareholders to prevent misuse of tax arbitrage.

Tax holiday for foreign cloud companies: Foreign firms setting up data centres in India will get tax holiday benefits till 2047 with safe harbour margins.

IT services simplification: All IT services grouped under one category with a uniform safe harbour margin of 15.5% and higher eligibility limits.

Updated ITR filing dates: ITR-1 and ITR-2 can be filed till July 31, while non-audit business cases can file till August 31.

Fiscal discipline maintained: Fiscal deficit reduced to 4.4% in FY26 and targeted at 4.3% for FY27, showing strong financial control.

Higher capital expenditure: Capital expenditure for FY27 set at ₹12.2 lakh crore with focus on infrastructure and growth.

Support to MSMEs: ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and ₹2,000 crore Self-Reliant India Fund announced for micro enterprises.

Seven high-speed rail corridors: New corridors like Mumbai–Pune and Delhi–Varanasi will act as growth connectors between major cities.

Tourism and culture push: Buddhist circuits in the North East, archaeological sites, and turtle trails to be developed for tourism.

Healthcare and Ayurveda expansion: Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda and five regional medical hubs will be set up.

Semiconductor and biopharma boost: ₹40,000 crore for semiconductor mission and ₹10,000 crore for Biopharma Shakti initiative.

Women entrepreneurship support: Self Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be created to strengthen women led businesses.

Foreign investors in Indian stocks: Resident foreign individuals can directly invest in Indian equities with higher limits.

Education to employment focus: A high powered committee will be formed to link education with jobs and study AI’s impact.

Poverty reduction achievement: About 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years.