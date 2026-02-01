LIVE TV
Home > Business > Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: On the whole, the Union Budget 2026 was aimed to balance between development and social justice, focusing on tax reduction, macroeconomic stability, sports and specific assistance to the essential sectors.

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 95-Minute Speech Signals Faster Delivery, Digital Shift (Sansad TV)
Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s 95-Minute Speech Signals Faster Delivery, Digital Shift (Sansad TV)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 1, 2026 12:53:56 IST

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: On February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Union Budget 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, her ninth straight national budget and the first budget to be presented by India on a Sunday. The Budget is expected to strike a balance between growth, fiscal prudence and development priorities in a strenuous global economic environment and maintain the momentum in vital areas like infrastructure, technology as well as social welfare. 

Key Points Of Union Budget 2026 Highlights: 

  1. Duty free fish catch: Fish caught by Indian fishing vessels on the high seas will be made completely duty-free to support fishermen and boost exports.

  2. Seamless cargo clearance: Cargo approvals will be processed through a single digital window by the end of this financial year for faster trade operations.

  3. Customs duty exemptions: No customs duty on microwave oven parts, aviation raw materials, sodium antimonate, and goods for battery energy storage systems.

  4. Boost to clean and nuclear energy: Imports for nuclear power projects will be duty-free till 2035, supporting long term clean energy goals.

  5. Tax reforms on buybacks: Buybacks will be taxed as capital gains for all shareholders to prevent misuse of tax arbitrage.

  6. Tax holiday for foreign cloud companies: Foreign firms setting up data centres in India will get tax holiday benefits till 2047 with safe harbour margins.

  7. IT services simplification: All IT services grouped under one category with a uniform safe harbour margin of 15.5% and higher eligibility limits.

  8. Updated ITR filing dates: ITR-1 and ITR-2 can be filed till July 31, while non-audit business cases can file till August 31.

  9. Fiscal discipline maintained: Fiscal deficit reduced to 4.4% in FY26 and targeted at 4.3% for FY27, showing strong financial control.

  10. Higher capital expenditure: Capital expenditure for FY27 set at ₹12.2 lakh crore with focus on infrastructure and growth.

  11. Support to MSMEs: ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and ₹2,000 crore Self-Reliant India Fund announced for micro enterprises.

  12. Seven high-speed rail corridors: New corridors like Mumbai–Pune and Delhi–Varanasi will act as growth connectors between major cities.

  13. Tourism and culture push: Buddhist circuits in the North East, archaeological sites, and turtle trails to be developed for tourism.

  14. Healthcare and Ayurveda expansion: Three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda and five regional medical hubs will be set up.

  15. Semiconductor and biopharma boost: ₹40,000 crore for semiconductor mission and ₹10,000 crore for Biopharma Shakti initiative.

  16. Women entrepreneurship support: Self Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts will be created to strengthen women led businesses.

  17. Foreign investors in Indian stocks: Resident foreign individuals can directly invest in Indian equities with higher limits.

  18. Education to employment focus: A high powered committee will be formed to link education with jobs and study AI’s impact.

  19. Poverty reduction achievement: About 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty in the last 10 years.

  20.  Khelo India Mission: ‘Khelo India Mission’ To Transform India’s Sports Sector Over The Next Decade. 

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: On the whole, the Union Budget 2026 was aimed to balance between development and social justice, focusing on tax reduction, macroeconomic stability, and specific assistance to the essential sectors. Having a positive GDP perspective and planned capex choices, the Budget tried to follow a developmental focused but financially prudent course taking into consideration the social demands and structural changes.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

QUICK LINKS