Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Makes History As Longest-Serving Finance Minister – Top Tax Reforms Introduced Under Her Tenure

Mark Your Calendar: Union Budget 2026 on February 1, 2026
Be sure to make a note of this date, which is February 1, 2026, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth Union Budget, which will establish her record as the longest-serving Finance Minister in Indian history.
She has transformed the entire tax framework during her five years of work by making the new tax system the standard tax system, increasing tax-free limits, creating easier capital gains tax rules, and establishing regulatory guidelines for cryptocurrency assets.
The income tax announcements will be the main focus for salaried taxpayers because previous reforms have already made tax filing procedures easier and provided middle-class taxpayers with important financial benefits.
Sitharaman has achieved two tax law changes, which include increasing the tax-free income limit and establishing standard capital gains tax rates to create simple tax systems that Indian citizens can easily understand.
Budget Day serves as a financial measurement, but it also marks the beginning of her permanent effect on Indian financial management because it links practical solutions with transparent operations and public-oriented reforms in a single historical achievement.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.