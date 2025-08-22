Investment in stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and bonds includes access to reliable, research based and well-informed data. Several tools have developed to assist investors analyse their portfolio’s performance, risks, and historical data. Below are some of the known platforms for investing in these core assets.

1. MoneyControl

MoneyControl is a complete platform dedicated to data on stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and bonds. It gives interactive charts, real-time information, and complete analysis for stocks. And, for mutual funds, it suggests performance data, ratings, and screener choices to filter funds based on numerous measures.

2. Trendlyne

Trendlyne outshines in stock analysis, giving features like stock screeners, technical and fundamental data, and predictions. It also covers mutual funds with routine comparisons, making it valuable for active traders and long-term investors.

3. Screener.in

Screener.in is a common tool for stock screening. It permits investors to filter stocks built on customizable metrics like P/E ratio, ROE, and PEG ratio. It’s perfect for value investors looking for complete fundamental data.

4. NSE India

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) offers in-depth data on stocks, ETFs, and bonds. Investors can contact real-time data, historical prices, and routine charts. The GOBID platform also permits retail investors to bid for government bonds directly.

5. Groww & ETMoney

Both Groww and ETMoney are easy platforms for investing in ETFs and mutual funds. They suggests thorough performance matrix, insights, comparison tools, and AI-driven approvals, targeting to both beginner and experienced investors.

6. Value Research

One of the known platforms for mutual funds, Value Research offers general data, together with performance ratings, expense ratios, and historical returns. It benefits investors select funds based on risk-adjusted returns.

7. GoldenPi & RBI Retail Direct

GoldenPi simplifies bond investing by permitting users to buy directly from issuers. RBI Retail Direct offers a platform for purchasing government securities, providing transparency and effortlessness for retail bond investors.

These platforms allow investors with the tools to make informed decisions, manage risks, and optimize returns across core assets.

