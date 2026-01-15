LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies IPO opens January 20–22, offering investors a chance to tap into India’s fast-growing logistics sector. Strong profits, revenue growth, and hyperlocal delivery services make it a high-potential listing.

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch
Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 15, 2026 12:34:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies is getting ready for its stock market launch, with its IPO starting on Tuesday, January 20, and ending on Thursday, January 22, for subscription. If you are interested in speed, then this logistics company might be the one for you. Shadowfax, an Indian company, is known for its express parcel delivery in the e-commerce sector and related services, enabling customers to enjoy online shopping with rapid delivery.

Apart from the usual e-commerce and D2C shipments, Shadowfax has also expanded into quick commerce and hyperlocal deliveries, which are typically completed within a few hours or on the same day. SMS and personal courier services are also offered via the Shadowfax Flash app, because in the modern world, even parcels want to move quickly.

Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Key Details at a Glance

Category Details
IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) ₹16
Estimated Listing Price ₹140 per share
Implied Listing Premium ~12.9% over upper price band
GMP Range So Far ₹0 to ₹16 (rising sentiment)
IPO Opening Date January 20
IPO Closing Date January 22
Anchor Investor Allocation January 19
Allotment Date (Tentative) January 23
Refunds & Demat Credit January 27
Listing Date January 28 (BSE & NSE)
Price Band ₹118–₹124 per share
Face Value ₹10
Lot Size 120 shares (and multiples thereof)
Total Issue Size ₹1,907.3 crore
Fresh Issue ₹1,000 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) ₹907.3 crore
Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds Network expansion (₹423.4 cr), lease payments (₹138.6 cr), branding & marketing (₹88.5 cr), acquisitions & general purposes
Lead Managers ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, JM Financial
Registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd.
QIB Reservation 75%
NII Reservation 15%
Retail Investor Reservation 10%

Shadowfax Technologies: Skyrocketing Profits and IPO Buzz, Peer Comparison 

Shadowfax Technologies is taking the lead in the logistics industry! Profits for the first half of the fiscal year 2026 skyrocketed to ₹21 crores, which is a stunning 114% increase from last year’s profits of ₹9.8 crores, while revenue went up by 68.4% to ₹1,805.6 crores. The financial year 2025 was also a great turn of events: a profit of ₹6.4 crore after a loss of ₹11.8 crore in the year before, and sales increasing by 31.8% to ₹2,485.1 crore. Investors’ awakening is warranted. Among the competition, Blue Dart Express has a P/E of 50.70, while Delhivery is at the top with 195.07. There is no doubt that Shadowfax is on the fast track to growth, and its IPO will be the one to keep an eye on!

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Tags: business newsIPO newsShadowfax IPOShadowfax share priceShadowfax Technologies IPO

Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

