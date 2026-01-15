Shadowfax Technologies Set IPO To Launch: Fast-Growing Logistics Firm Promises Skyrocketing Profits- Everything Investors Need To Know

Shadowfax Technologies is getting ready for its stock market launch, with its IPO starting on Tuesday, January 20, and ending on Thursday, January 22, for subscription. If you are interested in speed, then this logistics company might be the one for you. Shadowfax, an Indian company, is known for its express parcel delivery in the e-commerce sector and related services, enabling customers to enjoy online shopping with rapid delivery.
Apart from the usual e-commerce and D2C shipments, Shadowfax has also expanded into quick commerce and hyperlocal deliveries, which are typically completed within a few hours or on the same day. SMS and personal courier services are also offered via the Shadowfax Flash app, because in the modern world, even parcels want to move quickly.
Shadowfax Technologies IPO: Key Details at a Glance
|Category
|Details
|IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium)
|₹16
|Estimated Listing Price
|₹140 per share
|Implied Listing Premium
|~12.9% over upper price band
|GMP Range So Far
|₹0 to ₹16 (rising sentiment)
|IPO Opening Date
|January 20
|IPO Closing Date
|January 22
|Anchor Investor Allocation
|January 19
|Allotment Date (Tentative)
|January 23
|Refunds & Demat Credit
|January 27
|Listing Date
|January 28 (BSE & NSE)
|Price Band
|₹118–₹124 per share
|Face Value
|₹10
|Lot Size
|120 shares (and multiples thereof)
|Total Issue Size
|₹1,907.3 crore
|Fresh Issue
|₹1,000 crore
|Offer for Sale (OFS)
|₹907.3 crore
|Use of Fresh Issue Proceeds
|Network expansion (₹423.4 cr), lease payments (₹138.6 cr), branding & marketing (₹88.5 cr), acquisitions & general purposes
|Lead Managers
|ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, JM Financial
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
|QIB Reservation
|75%
|NII Reservation
|15%
|Retail Investor Reservation
|10%
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.