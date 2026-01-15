Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It ‘Poor Planning’ As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Quoting the late investing legend Charlie Munger, Nithin Kamath pulled no punches: “Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome.” He argued that the market holiday survives simply because no one has an incentive to challenge it.

The result? A system that, in his view, doesn’t inspire confidence among global investors. Kamath’s sharp observation turns a routine trading halt into a larger question about priorities, accountability, and how seriously India wants to be taken on the world’s financial stage.