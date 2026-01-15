Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It ‘Poor Planning’ As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha’s Chief Executive Officer Takes a Swing at Stock Market Holiday Today
Zerodha’s Chief Executive Officer, Nithin Kamath, was very direct, referring to today’s market closure for the municipal elections in Mumbai as “poor planning.” He believes that India’s stock markets are closely connected to global money flows and that stopping trading for a local election sends the wrong message to foreign investors. To support his point, Kamath even quoted famed investor Charlie Munger: “Show me the incentive, and I’ll show you the outcome.” But is he right? While the global investment community may be disappointed, others argue that civic responsibilities and good governance also matter. Either way, Kamath’s remarks have sparked debate, markets may be quiet, but the conversation is anything but.
Indian stock exchanges are closed today for Mumbai’s municipal elections.
The fact that our exchanges, which have international linkages, are shut down for a local municipal election shows poor planning and a serious lack of appreciation for second-order effects.
As Munger…
— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 15, 2026
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.