Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It 'Poor Planning' As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Questions Stock Market Holiday, Calls It ‘Poor Planning’ As BSE NSE Remain Shut

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath criticises India’s stock market holiday for Mumbai civic polls, calling it poor planning that dents global investor confidence and sparks debate on governance versus market continuity.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 15, 2026 11:41:40 IST

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha’s Chief Executive Officer Takes a Swing at Stock Market Holiday Today

Zerodha’s Chief Executive Officer, Nithin Kamath, was very direct, referring to today’s market closure for the municipal elections in Mumbai as “poor planning.” He believes that India’s stock markets are closely connected to global money flows and that stopping trading for a local election sends the wrong message to foreign investors. To support his point, Kamath even quoted famed investor Charlie Munger: “Show me the incentive, and I’ll show you the outcome.” But is he right? While the global investment community may be disappointed, others argue that civic responsibilities and good governance also matter. Either way, Kamath’s remarks have sparked debate, markets may be quiet, but the conversation is anything but.

Quoting the late investing legend Charlie Munger, Nithin Kamath pulled no punches: “Show me the incentive, and I will show you the outcome.” He argued that the market holiday survives simply because no one has an incentive to challenge it.

The result? A system that, in his view, doesn’t inspire confidence among global investors. Kamath’s sharp observation turns a routine trading halt into a larger question about priorities, accountability, and how seriously India wants to be taken on the world’s financial stage.

Markets Take an Unplanned Breather as Mumbai Civic Polls Trigger Last-Minute Shutdown

Once again, Dalal Street has been informed that a surprise day off is in order. The BSE and NSE will remain closed on January 15, 2026, owing to Maharashtra’s municipal elections, including the BMC polls. It makes one wonder whether this holiday could have been planned in advance instead of being revealed at the last moment like an “out of office” email reply.

Mumbai Civic Elections Trigger Trading Halt

  • Market Closure: BSE and NSE will remain shut on January 15, 2026, due to Maharashtra municipal elections, including polls for 227 BMC wards.

  • Equity Trading: Equities, equity derivatives, and securities lending & borrowing (SLBs) will be suspended for the day.

  • Derivatives Segment: Trading in currency and interest rate derivatives will remain halted.

  • Commodity Market: Commodity derivatives trading will be closed in the morning session and resume in the evening.

Stock Market Wrap, January 14, 2026

The Indian stock market ended Wednesday’s session on a weak and choppy note, as investor caution dominated sentiment amid key global cues. The benchmarks were dragged lower by losses in auto, IT, and real estate stocks, while gains in metal, PSU banking, and oil & gas shares failed to provide support. Overall, the market remained fragile, with traders unwilling to take aggressive positions ahead of the US Supreme Court’s ruling on the legality of President Donald Trump’s tariff measures. Volatility persisted throughout the day, keeping indices in a narrow range for most of the session. The overall mood on Dalal Street was defensive, setting a cautious tone ahead of the market holiday.

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 11:31 AM IST
