Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Mumbai BMC Elections Adds an Unscheduled Holiday; Both NSE & BSE To Remain Shut

Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Mumbai BMC Elections Adds an Unscheduled Holiday; Both NSE & BSE To Remain Shut

Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock markets are closed on January 15, 2026, due to Mumbai municipal elections. BSE and NSE remain shut, with trading set to resume on January 16.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today?
Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 15, 2026 08:41:31 IST

Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Mumbai BMC Elections Adds an Unscheduled Holiday; Both NSE & BSE To Remain Shut

Stock Mraket Holiday Today: No opening bell today!

If there’s a doubt in your mind about why your trading screen appears strangely quiet this morning, it’s not a malfunction. The Indian stock market has the day off on Thursday, January 15, 2026, as Mumbai heads to the polls for municipal corporation elections. Dalal Street is truly in break mode, with the Maharashtra government announcing a public holiday across major municipal areas.

Why BSE And NSE Are Closed Today Marking Stock Market Holiday?

The reason is simple. The two heavyweight stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are headquartered in Mumbai. With the city occupied by the electoral process, the trading floors are taking a mandatory break. There’s no ringing of bells, no buzzing, and no buy-sell frenzy today.
However, there’s no need to lose hope, as this interruption is only temporary. Get your strategies ready and alerts on, normal trading activity resumes on Friday, January 16, 2026, when the market comes alive again.

Unscheduled Stock Market Holiday Added To Calendar

Originally, the 2026 stock market holiday calendar did not include this trading holiday. However, BSE and NSE informed the market through official circulars issued earlier this week, confirming that trading in the equity and equity derivatives segments would remain closed on January 15 due to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections.

Currency Market Status

The currency derivatives market will also remain closed for the day, in line with the equity market holiday.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026: At a Glance

According to the stock market holiday calendar:

  • Total trading holidays: 16 days in 2026

  • Next holiday: January 26 (Republic Day)

  • March: 3 holidays

  • April & May: 2 holidays each

  • June & September: 1 holiday each

  • October & November: 2 holidays each

  • December: 1 holiday

  • Weekend holidays: 4 holidays fall on Saturdays or Sundays

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:41 AM IST
Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Mumbai BMC Elections Adds an Unscheduled Holiday; Both NSE & BSE To Remain Shut

QUICK LINKS