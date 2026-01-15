Why Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Mumbai BMC Elections Adds an Unscheduled Holiday; Both NSE & BSE To Remain Shut

If there’s a doubt in your mind about why your trading screen appears strangely quiet this morning, it’s not a malfunction. The Indian stock market has the day off on Thursday, January 15, 2026, as Mumbai heads to the polls for municipal corporation elections. Dalal Street is truly in break mode, with the Maharashtra government announcing a public holiday across major municipal areas.

Why BSE And NSE Are Closed Today Marking Stock Market Holiday?

The reason is simple. The two heavyweight stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), are headquartered in Mumbai. With the city occupied by the electoral process, the trading floors are taking a mandatory break. There’s no ringing of bells, no buzzing, and no buy-sell frenzy today.

However, there’s no need to lose hope, as this interruption is only temporary. Get your strategies ready and alerts on, normal trading activity resumes on Friday, January 16, 2026, when the market comes alive again.