LIVE | BMC Election 2026: Voting, Turnout Updates And Reactions

LIVE | BMC Election 2026: Voting, Turnout Updates & Reactions

BMC Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is scheduled for today, January 15, 2026, marking the city’s return to the polls after a four-year delay. Mumbaikars will cast their votes to elect new corporators, with the previous civic elections having been held in 2017.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the election schedule on December 15, 2025, covering polls across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. In the city, voting will be conducted across 227 wards in Greater Mumbai.

To facilitate participation, the SEC has declared a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas on polling day.