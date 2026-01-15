LIVE | BMC Election 2026: Voting, Turnout Updates And Reactions

LIVE TV
🕒 Updated: January 15, 2026 05:32:49 IST
✍️ Written by: Meera Verma

BMC Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is scheduled for today, January 15, 2026, marking the city’s return to the polls after a four-year delay. Mumbaikars will cast their votes to elect new corporators, with the previous civic elections having been held in 2017.

The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the election schedule on December 15, 2025, covering polls across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. In the city, voting will be conducted across 227 wards in Greater Mumbai.

To facilitate participation, the SEC has declared a public holiday in all municipal corporation areas on polling day.

Live Updates

  • 05:08 (IST) 15 Jan 2026

    LIVE | BMC Election 2026: Mumbai Police Tighten Security Ahead Of Polls

    BMC Election 2026 LIVE: Mumbai Police have stepped up security arrangements ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for Thursday. Voting will be held from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm across the city.

    Police personnel have set up barricades at key locations and are conducting checks on vehicles to maintain law and order during polling. Security has been intensified to ensure a peaceful and smooth voting process.

