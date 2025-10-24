LIVE TV
Home > Business > US FDA approves Bayer's menopause relief drug

US FDA approves Bayer's menopause relief drug

US FDA approves Bayer's menopause relief drug
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 23:32:21 IST

US FDA approves Bayer's menopause relief drug

(Reuters) -Germany's Bayer said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has approved its drug for menopause relief. The drug, branded as Lynkuet, is a non-hormonal treatment designed to relieve moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms, also known as hot flashes, associated with menopause. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval was based on three late-stage studies that showed Lynkuet reduced the frequency and severity of hot flashes and eased sleep disturbances in menopausal women. The regulator had in July extended the review of the drug, but did not raise any concerns regarding its general approvability. (Reporting by Padmanabhan Ananthan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 11:32 PM IST
