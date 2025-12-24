US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

US stock market holiday: The US stock market will take a festive break on Thursday, December 25, 2025, as Wall Street closes for Christmas. According to the holiday calendar of the NYSE and Nasdaq, trading will continue as usual on Friday, December 26. However, this closure is not only a matter of procedure, it is also a sign of the general mood in the US. The holiday season began a few days ago, with cities more silent, offices closed, and parties going on everywhere, including other parts of the world where Christmas is celebrated.

Wall Street, like households, takes a short break amid the joy, reflecting, recharging, and escaping for a moment from the year’s market turmoil before the ringing of trading bells again.

Is The US Stock Market Open Today?

Yes, the benchmark US stock market indices operated on a half-day session on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2025, in line with NYSE and Nasdaq holiday schedules.

Equity markets closed early at: 1:00 p.m. EDT (New York) 11:30 p.m. IST (India)

US bond market closed at: 2:00 p.m. EDT 12:30 p.m. IST



The US Stock Market Performance On Christmas Eve