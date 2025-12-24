LIVE TV
US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

US stock market holiday: Wall Street shuts for Christmas as markets pause amid festive cheer, with a Christmas Eve half-day session, modest index declines, and clearly defined holiday trading rules guiding investors.

Published: December 24, 2025 22:20:04 IST
Published: December 24, 2025 22:20:04 IST

US stock market holiday: The US stock market will take a festive break on Thursday, December 25, 2025, as Wall Street closes for Christmas. According to the holiday calendar of the NYSE and Nasdaq, trading will continue as usual on Friday, December 26. However, this closure is not only a matter of procedure, it is also a sign of the general mood in the US. The holiday season began a few days ago, with cities more silent, offices closed, and parties going on everywhere, including other parts of the world where Christmas is celebrated.

Wall Street, like households, takes a short break amid the joy, reflecting, recharging, and escaping for a moment from the year’s market turmoil before the ringing of trading bells again.

Is The US Stock Market Open Today?

Yes, the benchmark US stock market indices operated on a half-day session on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2025, in line with NYSE and Nasdaq holiday schedules.

  • Equity markets closed early at:

    • 1:00 p.m. EDT (New York)

    • 11:30 p.m. IST (India)

  • US bond market closed at:

    • 2:00 p.m. EDT

    • 12:30 p.m. IST

The US Stock Market Performance On Christmas Eve

Index Movement Level at Open
Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.09% 48,399.74
S&P 500 -0.01% 6,909.09
Nasdaq Composite -0.06% 23,542.31

Holiday Trading Rules On Wall Street

Wall Street never closes for no reason at all. The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in the US will only close on holidays that were announced beforehand and were established at the beginning of the year. However, there is one catch: the usual practice is that the trading day prior to a major holiday is a short session, markets quit work early, just like the dealers going out for parties.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:20 PM IST
