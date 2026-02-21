US Supreme Court Ruling Favors India: Textile Industry Optimistic, Exports Will Not Be Affected, Poised for Strong Growth

India’s Textile Industry Eyes Optimism Amid US Tariff Shakeup
India remains well-positioned despite recent upheavals in the US tariff regime, according to Chandrima Chatterjee, Secretary General of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). The industry is closely watching developments after the US Supreme Court struck down a major part of President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda.
Supreme Court Blocks Previous Tariff Authority
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the law enabling the imposition of wide-ranging tariffs “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.” Following the decision, Trump rolled out a new 10% global tariff across all trading partners. However, he exempted India under the current bilateral trade agreement, describing the pact as fair and balanced.
India Retains Competitive Edge
Speaking to ANI, Chatterjee said the Indian textile industry is assessing the impact of the global tariff. “We were at 18% vis-à-vis some of our competitors being at 19 or 20%. Even if that marginal competitive edge adjusts with the 10% global tariff, I think India is in a strong position,” she explained. Chatterjee stressed that bilateral negotiations should continue, helping Indian exporters gain advantages beyond tariffs, including technology exchange, increased investment, and collaborations to boost value-driven growth.
Optimism for the US Market
Chatterjee highlighted the significance of the US market, which accounts for 30% of India’s textile exports. She expressed confidence that the Supreme Court decision brings more predictability and stability to trade policy. “With uncertainty ebbing now, exporters should strengthen their base in the US and explore further growth opportunities,” she concluded.
The textile industry now looks forward to leveraging the bilateral trade framework, using the renewed policy clarity to expand exports and strengthen India’s position in the global market.
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.