LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates latest india news bangladesh did anyone kill Gaurav Tiwari Twitter Brown University Ahmedabad weather bill gates
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: December 19, 2025 16:31:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], December 19: Healthcare systems across the world are undergoing a subtle yet important transformation. While medical science continues to advance rapidly, equal emphasis is now being placed on how effectively that knowledge is communicated to patients. In an environment where consultations are time-bound and medical procedures increasingly complex, patient understanding has become central to care quality. Positioned at the heart of this shift is Eremedium, an India-born healthcare communication technology company focused on strengthening doctor–patient conversations through visual education.

Founded in 2017, Eremedium was built on the insight that patient comprehension directly influences confidence, adherence, and outcomes. In everyday clinical practice, even highly experienced doctors face challenges when explaining complex conditions or procedures within limited consultation time. This often leaves patients uncertain, anxious, or inadequately informed—particularly in superspecialty care, where decisions carry significant physical and emotional implications. Eremedium was created to address this gap by making medical communication clearer, more engaging, and easier to absorb.

You Might Be Interested In

“As healthcare becomes more specialised and time-constrained, visual communication will define the future of patient engagement,” said Mohanish Singh, CEO of Eremedium. “Our mission is to ensure that no patient leaves a consultation confused or uncertain about their care.”

Rather than positioning itself as a conventional HealthTech platform, Eremedium operates as a clinical communication partner. Its solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, allowing doctors to enhance patient understanding without increasing consultation time or disrupting care delivery. This approach has driven consistent adoption across geographies and specialties.

Today, Eremedium supports over 15,000 doctors across 25 medical specialties worldwide. Its platforms are used by clinicians in cardiology, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, urology, vascular surgery, and other complex disciplines where precise communication is essential. In such settings, visual explanations often prove far more effective than verbal descriptions alone, helping patients better understand anatomy, disease progression, and procedural steps.

Central to Eremedium’s growth is its integrated product ecosystem, which approaches patient education as a continuous journey rather than a single-point interaction. The company’s in-clinic patient education platform, Medio, is deployed across more than 10,000 healthcare waiting area TVs. By introducing visual explanations before patients meet their doctors, Medio helps establish foundational understanding, reduces anxiety, and prepares patients for more meaningful consultations.

Inside the consultation room, MedComm, a 22-inch touch screen solution, enables structured doctor–patient conversations. Used by thousands of clinicians, the platform helps ensure that condition, treatment options, risks, and recovery pathways are explained in a clear and consistent manner, while allowing doctors to retain their individual consultation style. Complementing this is MedXplain, Eremedium’s advanced 3D medical animation cloud-based platform, which supports counselling by over 9,000 doctors globally. These animations allow patients to visualise medical concepts that are otherwise difficult to grasp, significantly improving comprehension and recall.

Together, Medio, MedComm, and MedXplain form a layered communication framework that supports patient understanding from the waiting room through counselling. This structured approach helps reduce fear, improves clarity, and supports informed decision-making—key factors in modern, patient-centric healthcare.

While Eremedium’s roots are firmly in India, the relevance of its solutions has proven global. The company has expanded its presence across Asia, Africa, and Europe, with operations in Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Planned entry into GCC markets reflects rising demand for digital health tools that prioritise patient experience and outcomes.

“Our mission has always been to simplify and strengthen communication between doctors and patients,” Ranjeet Sharma, VP, Eremedium noted. “Visual education is no longer optional—it is essential.”

As it continues to scale, Eremedium is investing in deeper clinical accuracy, richer specialty-specific content, and advanced visualisation technologies. Its journey reflects a broader truth shaping global healthcare today: better understanding leads to better outcomes. By placing communication at the centre of care, Eremedium is helping redefine how medicine is explained, understood, and trusted.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 4:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Parvinder Singh Gahlaut Discusses Role of Climate Smart Agriculture and AI in Transforming Indian Agriculture

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

SITME 2026 – Embroidery Machinery Expo to Be Held at Sarsana, Surat

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

Nifty, Sensex Open Higher on Friday Amid Global Central Bank Moves Boost Sentiment, Bank of Japan Rate Hike

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Ahmedabad cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

From K-Pop Idol To Chibi Style: OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Use These Prompts To Generate Amazing Portraits

Rajasthan Horror: Nose Chopped Off Over Love Marriage In Barmer; Retaliatory Axe Attack Leaves Girl’s Uncle With Broken Leg

TikTok Signs Joint Venture Deal To End US Ban Threat: Check Who Owns It Now

Tamil Nadu SIR Draft Electoral Roll 2025: How To Check Your Name In The Voter List But What If It’s Missing? Check Easy Step-By-Step Guide Here

UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Case: CM Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party

ISL Future In Flux: Clubs Propose New Ownership Model, AIFF To Oversee

Gurugram to Noida Rapid Rail Corridor Proposed With 180 Kmph Trains Speed in 38 Minutes

Disha Patani’s Hottest Looks: Style That Stops Your Scroll

Why Is China Pushing For Indigenous Police Dogs Over German Shepherds? Here’s The Truth Behind The Strategic Move

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength
Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength
Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength
Visual Communication Emerges as Eremedium’s Core Strength

QUICK LINKS