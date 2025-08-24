Wait, You Can Add A Used Car To Your Amazon Cart Now? Yep

Amazon autos expand with used cars as Hertz eyes digital growth in this ecosystem. The company has recently announced its recent partnership with Amazon that will permit customers to purchase pre-owned Hertz vehicles straight through the Amazon Autos platform.

The initiative launched Wednesday in four important metro areas counting Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with strategies to grow its reach to 45 places across the US.

By this partnership, customers can browse thousands of second-hand vehicles from Hertz’s fleet, comprehensive buying paperwork digitally, and pick up their car at specified Hertz sites. Brands offered comprises Ford, Toyota, Chevrolet, and Nissan.

This move signifies a significant expansion for Amazon’s newly launched automotive retail section, which started selling new vehicles in December 2024 over a partnership with Hyundai. In August 2025, Amazon Autos initiated offering used and certified pre-owned vehicles, with Hertz now helping as its first fleet dealership partner.

Hertz Seeks Profit Growth and Retail Expansion

Hertz sells hundreds of thousands of used vehicles every year, additionally, to its core car rental operations. This partnership of Hertz with Amazon is part of a growing efforts by Hertz to raise its retail vehicle sales and digital presence.

As per Jeff Adams, executive vice president of Hertz Car Sales, the objective behind this partnership is to update the car-buying practices through offering much simplified, accessible and convenient online options to the customers.

This initiative line up with Hertz’s “Back-to-Basics Roadmap,” presented after the company appeared from insolvency in 2021. Led by CEO Gil West, the strategy emphases on cost effectiveness, fleet optimization, and growing retail channels. Hertz highlighted record retail vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Implications for the Online Car Market

This association is likely to change traditional car dealerships structure by carrying large-scale used vehicle sales to a well-known online marketplace. The agreement boosts Amazon’s mounting automotive footprint whereas giving Hertz with a broader customer base and improved digital sales capacity.

