LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

Solar rooftop installations and solar pumps are some of the other great opportunity sectors for MSMEs in India as well as in African countries, said Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA), speaking at an event organised by industry body PHDCCI.

Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 24, 2025 20:20:18 IST

Solar rooftop installations and solar pumps are some of the other great opportunity sectors for MSMEs in India as well as in African countries, said Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA), speaking at an event organised by industry body PHDCCI.

Solar Pumps: A Key Opportunity for India

The ISA director highlighted India’s achievements in the solar sector, adding that there are vast opportunities for MSMEs in India’s solar journey and even markets abroad.

The other big opportunity is solar pumps. Thankfully, due to technology, the cost of solar pumps has come down so much that the world needs to switch away from diesel pumps to solar pumps now. India has right now done about 20 lakh. It plans to do 50 lakh. Imagine the size of the business where each pump costs roughly about USD 10,000, 8 lakh rupees. Think of how much business needs to be done across every village, reducing the cost to the farmer, making them part of the solar supply chain, becoming better for the environment and creating economic wealth. So these are the opportunities in India  – ISA Director

Just a decade ago, India’s solar landscape was in its infancy, with panels dotting only a few rooftops and deserts. Today, the nation has raced ahead to script history: India has officially surpassed Japan to become the world’s third-largest solar power producer. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India generated an impressive 108,494 GWh of solar energy, leaving Japan behind at 96,459 GWh.

India’s cumulative solar power capacity stood at 119.02 GW as of July 2025. This includes 90.99 GW from ground-mounted solar plants, 19.88 GW from grid-connected rooftop systems, 3.06 GW from hybrid projects, and 5.09 GW from off-grid solar installations, reflecting the country’s diverse approach to expanding renewable energy.

India’s Solar Manufacturing Surge: Doubling Capacity in One Year

India’s progress in the renewable energy sector reflects the country’s focused policies and strategic planning under national leadership. As part of the pledge made at COP26, efforts are being directed towards reaching the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity capacity by 2030. This commitment is seen as a key step in India’s clean energy transition and its broader climate goals.

India’s solar manufacturing sector includes key components like solar modules, solar PV cells, and ingots and wafers. Producing these within the country supports the domestic economy and reduces dependence on imports.

In just one year, solar module manufacturing capacity nearly doubled–from 38 GW in March 2024 to 74 GW in March 2025. Similarly, solar PV cell manufacturing rose from 9 GW to 25 GW. A big milestone was the start of India’s first ingot-wafer manufacturing facility (2 GW), further strengthening the entire solar supply chain.

This rapid growth in domestic capacity is strongly supported by government policies. To promote Indian-made solar products, the government has made it mandatory for projects under schemes like the Rooftop Solar Programme, PM-KUSUM, and CPSU Scheme Phase II to use panels and cells made in India. (Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India’s Solar Surge: How Solar Now Powers 24% Of The Nation’s Energy Capacity, What’s Next?

Tags: Solarsolar power

RELATED News

Current Infraprojects SME IPO Drops On Aug 26: Planning To Invest Or Will Drop Out?
Anlon Healthcare IPO Is Here: Is This Your Ticket To Big Returns?
Vikran Engineering IPO Is Coming: Here’s Why You Might Want To Pay Attention
Kerala’s Fish Farming Gets A Boost: Centre Launches Pilot Project To Diversify The Industry
Why India’s Outbound Investments Are Up 67%: What That Means For Global Markets?

LATEST NEWS

Russian FM Lavrov Accuses Western Countries Of Obstructing Ukraine Peace Talks: ‘This Is An Attempt…’
Will Donald Trump Invite Vladimir Putin For FIFA World Cup 2026? Know What US President Said
Tannishtha Chatterjee Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Months After Losing Father To Cancer: Can’t Get Worse Than This
Donald Trump To Deploy Troops In Chicago? Democratic Leader Issues Big Statement
Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show
Donald Trump Clashes With Maryland Governor Over Crime, Threatens Baltimore Bridge Funding
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemen’s Capital Sanaa After Houthi Missile Attack
Visiting Vietnam Vice President, Nepal PM Oli Hold Talks to Deepen Relations
Inside ICE Expansion: How the US Federal Agency Is Scaling Up and Training New Agents
Bigg Boss 19 Inside House Photos: Salman Khan Unveils Stunning ‘Cabin in the Woods’ Themed House
Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!
Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!
Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!
Want To Profit From Solar? The Big Opportunity For MSMEs In India And Africa You Can’t Ignore!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?