Watch These Stocks Next Week Before Its LATE: Reliance, HDFC, Infosys, ICICI, With IT And Banking In Focus

Stocks to Watch: For next week

Markets End Slightly Higher Ahead of Long Weekend

On Thursday, August 14, the Indian stock market closed the charts and wrapped the day on a quietly positive note, just before the long weekend. The Sensex gained 57.75 points to close at 80,597.66, while the Nifty inched up by 11.95 points, settling at 24,631.30. It wasn’t a huge jump, but a steady finish like this gives investors a bit of confidence heading into the break.

Now, was it a breakout rally? Not quite. The market was pretty choppy all day, and traders largely played it safe. But a green close is still a green close, and that’s something investors will take, especially in the current global setup.

There’s a quiet optimism in the air as we head into next week, with key earnings and macro data lined up. Whether this is just a breather or the start of a bigger move remains to be seen.

If you’re tracking the action, keep an eye on IT, pharma, and banking, these sectors could show some interesting movement soon.

Stocks To Watch Next Week

Reliance Industries

The Relieance Industry and its owner, Mukesh Ambani always stay in the headliens for achieveing different milestones. This has helped the industry to hold great profit and it is rare that they slip in red. Reliance Industries is holding steady at ₹1,373.80, with lots of activity in the market. It’s one of the biggest players out there, valued at over ₹9.3 lakh crore, and investors seem confident given its P/E ratio of 26.68. Over the past year, its price has bounced between ₹1,299 and ₹1,579. Plus, it offers a small dividend yield of 0.87%. If you’re keeping an eye on reliable stocks, Reliance is definitely one to watch.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is currently priced at ₹1,991.10 and is seeing a lot of activity in the market. With a massive market cap of over ₹11 lakh crore, it’s definitely one of the heavyweights in the banking sector. Its P/E ratio sits around 21, which suggests it’s fairly valued, and it also offers a decent dividend yield of 1.13%. The stock has bounced between ₹1,481 and ₹2,168 in the past year.

Infosys

This IT company has consistently shown positive charts for good reasons. Infosys investors have remained very resilient through all the ups and downs, and the company has efficiently maintained its profit-making strategy. Infosys is currently trading at ₹1,447.70 with strong activity, showing that many investors are keeping an eye on it. With a market cap of over ₹6 lakh crore, it’s one of the big names in India’s IT sector. Its P/E ratio of 22.06 points to solid growth potential, and a dividend yield of almost 3% makes it attractive for income seekers too. Over the past year, its price has ranged from ₹1,281.80 to ₹1,927.75

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank was in the headlines for their minimum balance regulation. The bank set ₹50,000 as the minimum balance requirement for new users, which actually backfired, and they had to reduce it. On the market charts ICICI Bank is currently priced at ₹1,427.30 and is seeing a lot of action on the trading floor. With a market cap close to ₹9.9 lakh crore, it’s definitely one of the heavyweights in India’s banking space. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 shows it’s reasonably valued, and the dividend yield of 0.88% means you get a bit of steady income too. The stock has bounced between ₹981.80 and ₹1,515.65 over the past year.

(This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. Please consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: US President Trump Called India a ‘Dead Economy’, S&P Upgraded It, And The Internet Can’t Keep Quiet