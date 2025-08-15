LIVE TV
Home > Business > US President Trump Called India a 'Dead Economy', S&P Upgraded It, And The Internet Can't Keep Quiet

US President Trump Called India a ‘Dead Economy’, S&P Upgraded It, And The Internet Can’t Keep Quiet

After Donald Trump labelled India a “dead economy,” S&P Global Ratings upgraded India’s sovereign credit rating for the first time in 18 years, proving global confidence in India’s strong and growing economy.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 15, 2025 15:27:00 IST

Trump Claims India’s a “Dead Economy”? Let’s Check the Facts

Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump has been making a lot of remarks, some bold, some bizarre. From claiming credit for ceasefires to taking jabs at China, Russia, and even India, he’s been on a bit of a comment spree. But one statement really got people talking, Trump called the Indian economy a “dead economy.”

Naturally, the internet (and quite a few Indian politicians) had a field day. While many were furious, others were busy rolling their eyes at what seemed like yet another baseless comment. Why? Because anyone paying attention knows India’s economy is very much alive, and thriving!

And now, the facts are on our side. The picture is clearer than ever, and I’ll tell you exactly why Trump’s comment doesn’t hold up!

So, Is India really a “dead economy,” as Donald Trump recently claimed? The reality backed by global indicators paints a very different picture.

S&P Upgraded India’s Long-Term Sovereign Credit Rating From ‘BBB-‘ To ‘BBB’

First, S&P just upgraded India’s long-term sovereign credit rating from ‘BBB-‘ to ‘BBB’, This is the first upgrade in 18 years. The short-term rating also jumped to ‘A-2.’ Global institutions see India as a more stable, mature, and credible economy.

The funny thing is tht President donald Trump did not see this coming from a company situated in his ow province! 

While pushing teh rating, S&P highlighted India’s intelligent monetary policy, strong economic resilience, and prudent fiscal management.

What is the outlook? “Stable”, a vote of confidence for investors and businesses. It’s like getting a big financial green light.

But wait—there’s more:

  • India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing major economies.
  • The IMF projects 6.4% GDP growth in 2025, well ahead of most developed countries, including the U.S.
  • Far from down and out, India is gaining praise for its robust domestic demand, policy-driven economic reforms, and long-term investment appeal.

So next time someone says India’s economy is “dead,” feel free to counter with this: global institutions think otherwise. India’s not just alive—it’s building momentum, and the best might still be ahead.

Netizen Take A Jab At US President After The S&P Credit Rating 

