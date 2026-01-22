LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos bmc election Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Indian markets may open higher on global relief cues after the Greenland tariff rollback, but weak technicals, FII selling, and key resistance levels will test whether the bounce has real strength.

Sensex And Nifty Amid Global Jitters
Sensex And Nifty Amid Global Jitters

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 22, 2026 08:47:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Stock market today, outlook: Bulls Back On Watch As Global Relief Rally Lifts Opening Mood

You Might Be Interested In

The Indian stock market is likely to begin Thursday on a positive note, buoyed by a global relief rally that has eased concerns around Greenland, proof that geopolitics can sway markets in unexpected ways. Wall Street’s sharp overnight surge and strong Asian cues have put bulls back in action, while Gift Nifty signalling a gap-up start raises the inevitable question: is this a genuine turnaround or just a morning tease?

Market Recap: What Happened on Wednesday?

The optimism follows a tense Wednesday, when Dalal Street extended its losing streak to a third session amid rising volatility, relentless foreign investor selling, and mixed messages from Q3 earnings. As a result, the Sensex slipped 270.84 points to 81,909.63, while the Nifty 50 lost 75 points to 25,157.50, slipping below the crucial 25,200 mark, leaving traders divided over whether that move was a warning signal or the setup for a fresh demand-led bounce today.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are The Global Clues That Will Shape The Market Today?

Gift Nifty Signals Gap-Up Opening

  • Gift Nifty traded around 25,320–25,362

  • Indicates a premium of 142–184 points over Nifty futures’ previous close

  • Signals a gap-up opening for Indian markets

Asian Markets Today

  • Asian markets traded higher following a strong overnight rally on Wall Street

  • Japan Nikkei 225: +1.07%

  • Topix: +0.79%

  • South Korea Kospi: +1.62% (breached 5,000 mark)

  • Kosdaq: +1.43%

  • Hang Seng futures: Indicated a higher opening

Wall Street Overnight Performance

  • US markets ended sharply higher as tariff concerns eased

  • Dow Jones: +588.64 points (+1.21%) at 49,077.23

  • S&P 500: +78.76 points (+1.16%) at 6,875.62

  • Nasdaq Composite: +270.50 points (+1.18%) at 23,224.83

Top US Stock Movers

  • Nvidia: +2.87%

  • AMD: +7.71%

  • Intel: +11.72%

  • United Airlines: +2.2%

  • Halliburton: +4.1%

  • Netflix: −2.2%

Japan Trade Data

  • Exports: +5.1% YoY in December (fourth straight monthly rise)

  • Imports: +5.3% YoY

  • Trade surplus: ¥105.7 billion (below market expectations)

Commodity Market Update

Gold & Silver

  • Gold: −0.8% to $4,793.96 per ounce

  • Silver: −1.3% to $91.86

  • Prices eased as geopolitical tensions cooled

Crude Oil

  • Brent crude: +0.49% to $65.24 per barrel

What Is Triggering The Stock Market Today? 

Greenland Deal: The Global Plot Twist Markets Didn’t See Coming

Just as markets were preparing for the next episode of the tariff saga, President Donald Trump offered a surprising move, declaring that a framework agreement on Greenland has been achieved and that the tariffs on European allies, which were set to start from February 1, have been revoked. The consequence? Widespread relief across global markets, which had already been nervously pricing in another trade shock. This time, however, the Greenland affair was not over yet. The European Parliament, decidedly unfazed by constant pressure from Washington, reacted by halting negotiations on a US–EU trade agreement, adding a new layer of complexity to transatlantic relations. Trump, in turn, took a very optimistic stance on India and expressed confidence regarding the proposed India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement, while also openly commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend and a respected global leader. To top it all, India and the EU have also agreed to forge ahead with a new security and defence partnership, leaving investors wondering: is this the beginning of smoother winds in global trade, or just a short respite in a very turbulent world?

Key Global Trade Developments

  • US–EU Trade: European Parliament suspended work on a US-EU trade deal after repeated US pressure over Greenland.
  • India–US Trade Talks: Trump struck an optimistic tone on the proposed India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a close friend and respected leader.
  • India–EU Relations: India and the European Union agreed to proceed with signing a security and defence partnership.

Stock Market Prediction For Today 

Sensex Technical Outlook

Sensex formed a long-legged Doji on daily charts, indicating indecision.

Key Levels (Kotak Securities):

  • Support: 81,700 | 81,500

  • Resistance: 82,600 | 83,000

  • Below 81,500, sentiment may turn negative

Additional Views:

  • Immediate support seen at 81,000–81,100

  • Heavy Call OI at 82,500 caps upside

Nifty 50 Outlook & OI Data

Technical View

  • Nifty formed a doji-type candle, reflecting high volatility

  • Trend remains weak below 25,150 (200-day EMA)

Key Levels

  • Support: 25,120 | 25,000 | 24,900

  • Resistance: 25,200 | 25,500 | 25,580 (100-DMA)

Derivatives Data

  • Highest Put OI at 25,000 (strong base)

  • Aggressive Call writing at 25,500 limits upside

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty ended sharply lower, forming a lower-high, lower-low structure.

  • Close: 58,800.30 (−603.90 points)

Key Levels

  • Support: 58,200–58,100 (100-DMA), then 57,800

  • Resistance: 59,100–59,300

Technical Indicators

  • RSI near 40, momentum weakening

  • Slipped below 50-day EMA (59,040)

  • Bearish bias unless 50-DMA is reclaimed

(With Inputs)

Also Read: 

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 8:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani, Coforge, Bandhan Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lemon Tree in focus on 22 January

Dove Soft Limited Launches CPaaS 2.0, an AI-Powered Multi-Channel Communication Platform

Surat Textile Industry Rapidly Moving Towards AI, Initiative Conducted by IDT at Laxmipati Group

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As Eternal Group CEO As Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Takes Charge: Reasons Behind The Big Move Explained

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan, Saudi Hypocrisy Exposed: Years Of Shouting For Palestine, Now Cashing In? 8 Muslim Nations Join Trump’s Gaza Board Of Peace

Gautam Gambhir Addresses Rumours Of Tension With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Says Being ‘Pitted Against My Own’

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

‘Don’t Let Any Indians Enter’: Indian Tourists Allege Racism At Thailand’s Yona Beach Despite Having Valid Tickets

Barcelona Edge Slavia Prague 4-2 In Six-Goal Champions League Thriller Despite Pedri Injury Concern, Advance To Round Of 16

‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

BMC Mayor Lottery Today: High-Stakes Draw To Decide Candidates In Mumbai, Other Civic Bodies

EU, India Move Forward On Security And Defence Partnership, Kallas Signals Strong Strategic Ties Ahead

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Snapchats Reveal Informant’s Role In Trial Of Man Accused In Shocking Border Patrol Murder Plot

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today
What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today
What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today
What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

QUICK LINKS