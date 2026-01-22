What Is Happening in Global Markets Today, How Will It Impact Sensex and Nifty 50? Check Out Key Factors Today

Stock market today, outlook: Bulls Back On Watch As Global Relief Rally Lifts Opening Mood

The Indian stock market is likely to begin Thursday on a positive note, buoyed by a global relief rally that has eased concerns around Greenland, proof that geopolitics can sway markets in unexpected ways. Wall Street’s sharp overnight surge and strong Asian cues have put bulls back in action, while Gift Nifty signalling a gap-up start raises the inevitable question: is this a genuine turnaround or just a morning tease?

Market Recap: What Happened on Wednesday?

The optimism follows a tense Wednesday, when Dalal Street extended its losing streak to a third session amid rising volatility, relentless foreign investor selling, and mixed messages from Q3 earnings. As a result, the Sensex slipped 270.84 points to 81,909.63, while the Nifty 50 lost 75 points to 25,157.50, slipping below the crucial 25,200 mark, leaving traders divided over whether that move was a warning signal or the setup for a fresh demand-led bounce today.