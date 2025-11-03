What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

PhonePe Launches ‘PhonePe Protect’ to Combat Online Frauds

Fintech platform PhonePe has rolled out a new security framework called ‘PhonePe Protect’ designed to safeguard users from fraudulent transactions.

How the Feature Works

Alerts users when they try to make payments to suspicious or risky numbers.

when they try to make payments to suspicious or risky numbers. Provides insights into the risks involved when a transaction is declined for security reasons.

into the risks involved when a transaction is declined for security reasons. Helps users make informed choices about whether to proceed with or cancel a transaction.

Integration with DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI)

The feature leverages the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) to identify and block potentially risky mobile numbers. PhonePe said its system actively detects risks in real time and intervenes during the payment process to warn users.

User Alerts Based On Risk Levels

PhonePe explained that for numbers tagged as “Very High FRI”, the app automatically declines transactions and displays an on-screen alert. For “Medium FRI” numbers, users receive a warning before proceeding with the payment.

Recognised At India Mobile Congress 2025

The DoT recognised PhonePe during the 2025 India Mobile Congress (IMC) for being an early adopter of its AI-based FRI tool. At the event, PhonePe demonstrated how ‘PhonePe Protect’ integrates this tool to actively safeguard users from cyber frauds.

PhonePe’s Vision For A Safer Digital Ecosystem

Anuj Bhansali, Head of Trust and Safety at PhonePe, said:

“Payment security is paramount for us. ‘PhonePe Protect’ reflects our vision of embedding safety into every transaction.”

He added that the feature shields over 61 crore users from cyber threats in real time, reinforcing PhonePe’s commitment to creating a secure digital payments ecosystem for India.

About PhonePe

PhonePe Limited (formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company providing Payments, Financial Services, and Marketplace Solutions. Launched in 2016, the company is headquartered in India and, as of March 31, 2025, serves over 61 crore registered users across 4.4 crore merchants.

(Disclaimer: This article is syndicated from ANI inputs and has been mildly edited for clarity and context.)

