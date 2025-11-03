LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur ICC Women World Cup 2025 BCCI ICC Combined india women team Gujarat Horror China Taiwan invasion sports news bcci astronomy BJP WestBengal Jodhpur
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

PhonePe has launched ‘PhonePe Protect,’ a real-time AI-powered fraud detection system integrated with DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to alert users about suspicious transactions and enhance digital payment security.

PhonePe Unlocks New Features
PhonePe Unlocks New Features

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 3, 2025 12:42:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

PhonePe Launches ‘PhonePe Protect’ to Combat Online Frauds

Fintech platform PhonePe has rolled out a new security framework called ‘PhonePe Protect’ designed to safeguard users from fraudulent transactions.

How the Feature Works

  • Alerts users when they try to make payments to suspicious or risky numbers.
  • Provides insights into the risks involved when a transaction is declined for security reasons.
  • Helps users make informed choices about whether to proceed with or cancel a transaction.

Integration with DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI)

The feature leverages the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) to identify and block potentially risky mobile numbers. PhonePe said its system actively detects risks in real time and intervenes during the payment process to warn users.

User Alerts Based On Risk Levels

PhonePe explained that for numbers tagged as “Very High FRI”, the app automatically declines transactions and displays an on-screen alert. For “Medium FRI” numbers, users receive a warning before proceeding with the payment.

Recognised At India Mobile Congress 2025

The DoT recognised PhonePe during the 2025 India Mobile Congress (IMC) for being an early adopter of its AI-based FRI tool. At the event, PhonePe demonstrated how ‘PhonePe Protect’ integrates this tool to actively safeguard users from cyber frauds.

PhonePe’s Vision For A Safer Digital Ecosystem

Anuj Bhansali, Head of Trust and Safety at PhonePe, said:

“Payment security is paramount for us. ‘PhonePe Protect’ reflects our vision of embedding safety into every transaction.”
He added that the feature shields over 61 crore users from cyber threats in real time, reinforcing PhonePe’s commitment to creating a secure digital payments ecosystem for India.

About PhonePe

PhonePe Limited (formerly PhonePe Private Limited) is a technology company providing Payments, Financial Services, and Marketplace Solutions. Launched in 2016, the company is headquartered in India and, as of March 31, 2025, serves over 61 crore registered users across 4.4 crore merchants.

(Disclaimer: This article is syndicated from ANI inputs and has been mildly edited for clarity and context.)

Also Read: Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsphonepe

RELATED News

Young Filmmaker Isha Chhabra from the USA Impresses with Her New Music Video Gulistan Chale — Music by A.R. Rahman

NEW LIFELINE: Vodafone Idea Share Price Jumps As Tillman Global Mulls $6 Billion Lifeline

Lenskart IPO Shines Bright: ₹7,278 Crore Issue Sees Clear Vision From Investors With 21% GMP Buzz

Studds Accessories IPO Zooms Ahead: 6.77x Subscription, ₹652 GMP, And Investors Gear Up For High-Speed Listing Ride!

Is Orkla India IPO All Set For A Flavourful Market Debut? Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Allotment Status

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Capitals Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini-Auction: From Axar Patel to KL Rahul, Check Complete List

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities in the World: Delhi Drops Out of the List – Check Its New Rank

Hema Malini BREAKS SILENCE On Dharmendra’s ICU Stay: Netizens Slam Actress After Viral Clip, Say ‘Pati Bimar Hai Aur…’

Laura Wolvaardt Shines Bright Despite South Africa’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Heartbreak

Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Old Terrorist Hideouts In Kulgam Forests

‘Thamma’ Overtakes ‘Bala’, Becoming Ayushmann Khurrana’s Third Biggest Blockbuster At The Box Office!

Stalin Leads a Multi-Party Meeting to Oppose SIR, to Reach SC Calling Thenl EC Move as Anti-Democratic

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

YSRCP Accuses TDP Of Vendetta Politics, Seeks ₹1 Crore Relief For Stampede Victims

Jemimah Rodrigues Faces Trolling On Social Media Despite ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Victory

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features
What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features
What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features
What Is ‘PhonePe Protect’ And How Will It Keep Your Money Safe Online? Company Unlocks New Features

QUICK LINKS