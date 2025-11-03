LIVE TV
Home > Business > Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

Mehli Mistry’s caveat filing has reignited a power struggle within Tata Trusts, as the Charity Commissioner steps in to examine the trusteeship dispute ahead of the Trust’s crucial November 11 meeting.

Mehli Mistry (PHOTO: X)
Mehli Mistry (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 3, 2025 12:09:49 IST

Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

Caveat Twist in Tata Trusts Power Battle: Mehli Mistry Strikes Back!

In a dramatic turn of events, long-time Tata Group associate Mehli Mistry has reportedly filed a caveat with the Charity Commissioner’s office in Mumbai. This move aims to make sure that his side is heard before any changes are made to the Tata Trusts’ list of trustees.

According to media reports, Mehli Mistry’s term was not renewed after a majority vote went against him, triggering ripples across the Trust’s powerful board. With this bold caveat, Mistry has reignited the internal power struggle, turning the trusteeship tussle at one of India’s most influential institutions into high corporate drama.

Trusteeship Renewal Dispute At Tata

  • The non-renewal decision was made after three out of five trustees voted against extending the term.
  • The dispute reportedly arises from internal differences among trustees over leadership roles and reappointments within Tata Trusts.
  • The caveat refers to a communication dated October 17, 2024, which allegedly states that all trustees should be reappointed as permanent members once their current terms expire.

Charity Commissioner Will Examine Caveat Files By Mehli Mistry

The drama surrounding the trustees of Tata Trusts is far from over! Reports indicate that the Charity Commissioner, who oversees all charitable trusts in Maharashtra under the Public Trusts Act, 1950, will step in to investigate the issue.

Tata Trusts has a period of 90 days to report to the Commissioner’s office about any modifications in the list of trustees. With the caveat filed, the quasi-judicial authority is likely to hear Mehli Mistry’s case before making a final ruling. The question now is how the Commissioner will handle this high-profile tussle.

First Board Meeting Of Tata After The Exit Scheduled

  • Tata Trusts is set to hold its first board meeting since Mehli Mistry’s exit on November 11, 2025.
  • Mistry’s term reportedly ended without a formal reappointment.
  • No official communication about his exit has been shared with other trustees so far.
  • The upcoming meeting is expected to be closely watched, given the growing tensions and ongoing trusteeship dispute.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Who Is Mehli Mistry? The Quiet Power Player Steering Tata Trusts’ Next Chapter- Here Is Everything We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:06 PM IST
Tags: Mehli Mistrytata

Power Struggle Erupts At Tata Trusts As Mehli Mistry Files Caveat Challenging Trustee Exit

QUICK LINKS