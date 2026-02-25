What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG donald trump Dalal Street news DOANLD TRUMP Al Green Dark Web Washington state stabbing Laurence des Cars resignation katherine short iran nuclear deal India cricket team news lawrence bishnoi banned OTT platforms list PAK vs ENG
LIVE TV
Home > Business > What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Stock Market Today: Indian stock markets may open higher after a sharp fall, supported by global cues and Gift Nifty trends. Volatility remains high, with cautious sentiment dominating as traders watch key technical levels.

Stock Market Today, Outlook
Stock Market Today, Outlook

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: February 25, 2026 08:31:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Stock Market Today: After a Sharp Fall, Markets Try a Gentle Bounce; But Caution Still Rules

The Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, may open slightly higher on Wednesday, attempting a recovery after Tuesday’s sharp slide. Positive global cues and firm Gift Nifty signals are bringing some early optimism-but investors are still cautious.

On Tuesday, markets saw broad-based selling as global concerns around AI disruption and uncertain trends rattled sentiment. The Sensex plunged 1,068.74 points (1.28%) to close at 82,225.92, while the Nifty 50 dropped 288.35 points (1.12%) to settle at 25,424.65.

You Might Be Interested In

Stock markets are always volatile-one day’s rally can turn into the next day’s reality check. After yesterday’s sharp fall, optimism is only around 40%, and investors remain on edge, tracking every global trigger.

Still, the market runs on belief as much as data. Hope is what keeps investors invested-because in the stock market, patience, discipline, and a little optimism often make the real money.

Stock Market On Tuesday

On Tuesday, markets witnessed broad-based selling pressure amid global concerns over AI-led disruptions and rising volatility.

  • Sensex fell 1,068.74 points (1.28%) to close at 82,225.92

  • Nifty 50 declined 288.35 points (1.12%) to settle at 25,424.65

What Is Shaping the Stock Market Today?

Asian Markets

    • Asian markets traded higher after overnight gains in global equities.

    • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.11%.

    • South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.77%.

    • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a positive opening.

    • Technology stocks led the rally across the region.

Wall Street Performance

    • US markets ended higher, supported by gains in software and AI-related stocks.

    • Dow Jones rose 0.76%.

    • S&P 500 gained 0.77%.

    • Nasdaq climbed 1.05%.

    • Chipmakers rallied after an AI supply agreement between major tech companies.

Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start

    • Gift Nifty traded near the 25,670 level.

    • Premium of around 70 points over the previous Nifty futures close.

    • Indicates a positive opening for Indian stock markets.

Commodity & Macro Cues

  • Gold Prices

    • Gold remained steady after recent volatility.

    • Prices held near $5,146 per ounce.

    • Investors stayed cautious amid ongoing geopolitical developments.

  • Crude Oil

    • Oil prices edged higher in global markets.

    • Gains came amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

    • Investors are closely watching upcoming US–Iran nuclear discussions for further direction.

Stock Market Outlook Today

Sensex Technical Outlook

  • The index remains volatile but is trading near crucial support levels.

  • Support level: 82,000

  • Resistance zone: 82,500 – 82,800

  • A break below 82,000 could trigger further downside toward 81,500.

  • Level-based trading is recommended due to ongoing volatility.

Nifty 50 Technical Outlook

  • Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle and slipped below its short-term moving average, indicating cautious sentiment.

  • Immediate support: 25,325

  • Immediate resistance: 25,600

  • Options data suggests a near-term trading range of 25,300 – 25,600.

  • Traders should watch for a breakout or breakdown for the next directional move.

Here’s A Bonus Point For Traders To Navigate Stock Market Today

Market conditions are likely to remain range-bound with frequent price fluctuations. Today’s session calls for a clear plan, as traders may need to move at a slower and more disciplined pace. Level-based trading is more effective than chasing every market movement. Respect support levels, watch resistance zones carefully, and keep trading emotions under control. Global technology trends and geopolitical news can trigger sudden swings, so staying alert is essential.

Short-term sentiment remains slightly negative, but positive global developments could lead to a technical rebound. The big question for traders is: bounce or another dip? Charts-not rumors-will provide the answer.

Smart traders don’t predict; they react. In a volatile market, patience often delivers stronger returns. Keep stop-loss levels tight, expectations realistic, and stay open to opportunities.

(With Inputs From Reuters)
(Disclaimer: For informational purposes only; not investment advice. Market investments are subject to risk.)
Also Read: Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Ban…
First published on: Feb 25, 2026 8:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GIFT Nifty todayGlobal Market CuesIndian stock market outlookmarket news IndiaNifty 50 todaySensex Predictionsensex todayStock Market Predictionstock market todaystock market volatilitytechnical analysis Niftytraders strategy India

RELATED News

Stocks To Watch Today: Hexaware, Reliance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Waaree Energies, Hindalco, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, IRFC in Spotlight on February 25

Why Is Tata Sons Delaying N Chandrasekaran’s Third Term? Noel Tata Raises Big Concerns, Sets Key Conditions – Here’s What Happened At Board Meeting

India International Motor Show 2026 announced as India’s next major platform for mobility, manufacturing, and automotive business

MBG Card Reviews: Why India’s Most Loved WhatsApp Marketing and Google My Business Management Software Company MBG CARD is Growing So Fast

Jitendra Vaswani Breaks Down PM Modi and GPAI Insights from India AI Impact Summit 2026

LATEST NEWS

UCL 2026: Alexander Sorloth Hat-trick Powers Atletico To Last 16; Inter Milan Stunned By Bodo/Glimt In San Siro Shocker

JSW MG Motor To Launch Chery iCar V23 In India: 501km Range, Dual Battery Options, And Calm Interior—Here Is Everything We Know

US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh ‘Removal’ Deadline | Know Why Claude AI’s Creator Is In Trouble

‘Shehbaz Sharif Would Have Died…’: Donald Trump Drops Explosive Claim On Pakistan PM, US President Says He Stopped India-Pakistan Nuclear War During Operation Sindoor

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral MMS: Here’s What You Need To Know Before Clicking The Link

‘No Income Tax Anymore? Donald Trump Drops Big Claim On Tariffs Despite Supreme Court Setback- Here’s What POTUS Said During State Of Union Address

Who Is Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra Flaunts Chest Tattoo Of His GF’s Face – WATCH Viral Moment

Pride And Prejudice Teaser OUT: Emma Corrin And Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy & Darcy — Here’s When And Where To Watch Jane Austen’s OTT Release In India

Who Is Al Green? US Congressman Thrown Out Of Donald Trump’s State Of Union Speech After Dramatic Protest, ‘Black People Aren’t Apes’

Virosh Wedding Turns Cinematic? Rashmika–Vijay Dance Sparks Geetha Govindam Nostalgia, Leaving Fans In Awe!

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic
What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Markets Attempt Recovery After Sharp Fall; Gift Nifty Signals Hope as Investors Turn Cautiously Optimistic

QUICK LINKS